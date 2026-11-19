Key takeaways 01 Ryanair requires passengers to use its app for digital boarding passes after online check-in. 02 A GitHub developer published a workaround that turns boarding pass data into a PNG file. 03 The developer says the method may break Ryanair’s terms and stop working if the API changes. 04 Some travelers object to the app because of privacy concerns and past issues with digital tickets. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

It’s been a year since Ryanair has moved to an entirely digital boarding pass system. While passengers may have nothing against using the app, some object to being forced to download it just to board a flight.

According to Ryanair, once a customer completes their online check-in, their digital boarding pass (DBP) will be available via the Ryanair App.

However, a developer named bigtajine has published a workaround on GitHub that allows passengers to obtain their boarding passes without using the app.

“Ryanair's boarding pass is a plain API response behind your normal login, so you can fetch it without the app,” the developer said.

Bypass at your own risk

According to the instructions, a user first needs to download the files from GitHub, then load the extension folder into Chrome using Developer mode and selecting "Load unpacked.”

Then they need to log in to the Ryanair website and open "Manage Trip" to find their check-in booking. After opening the booking, the user needs to click on the click on the extension icon.

The extension then retrieves the boarding pass data and turns it into a PNG file.

Image by Casimiro PT | Shutterstock

The developer shared that the method works as it was tested with one account.

They also noted that “it may break Ryanair's terms, and they can change the API at any time,” thereby breaking the workaround. Cybernews has reached out to Ryanair to clarify.

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Using this method to retrieve a boarding pass may violate Ryanair’s terms of service, as it relies on a reverse-engineered, unofficial way of accessing the airline’s API rather than its authorized app or website.

“Doing the Lord's work”

Despite this, some users online were happy to see that there’s a way to retrieve their flight ticket without having to get the app.

“You're doing the Lord's work,” wrote one Redditor.

The company decided to move from paper tickets, stating that going fully digital would be better for the environment, lower costs for the airports and passengers, and provide better service for customers.

However, one user shared how they “had boarding passes disappear from a different flight app.” The customer service then stated that they weren’t on that flight. What helped them was having a printed boarding pass.

According to Ryanair’s Help Center, if a passenger has already been checked in to their flight but doesn’t have their phone or tablet, they will receive a boarding pass free of charge at the airport.

Given that people use their smartphones daily for all kinds of things, many users avoid using the app due to security and privacy concerns.

Cybernews research revealed what data popular airline apps may collect about their users.