Key takeaways 01 Anthropic reached about a $2 trillion fully diluted valuation in its Nasdaq debut. 02 Shares opened 34% above the IPO price but closed up 17% after investors took profits. 03 The company faces questions about profitability, huge computing commitments, and possible future debt. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

Anthropic notched a valuation of about $2 trillion in its Nasdaq debut on Thursday, edging past SpaceX's June listing and capping a turbulent stretch for the AI sector that tested Wall Street's appetite for the technology.

The early exuberance faded, however, signaling volatility ahead as investors locked in quick gains and the main indexes retreated amid renewed jitters over the sector's outlook.

Shares of the world's first publicly traded frontier AI company opened at $111.50, which was 34% higher than the IPO price of $83 set on Wednesday. But the stock pared gains and ended the day at $97.17, up 17% from its IPO price.

Anthropic's fully diluted $2 trillion valuation includes stock options and restricted stock units that the company has promised employees but which have not been vested into actual shares. Based on Anthropic's outstanding shares, the company's value reached as much as $1.5 trillion on Thursday, on par with Tesla.

The AI market euphoria has somewhat cooled in recent weeks, with last week's resignation of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang causing concern. The technology has boosted economic growth but has prompted unease about mounting debt loads and doomsday warnings. An anti-data-center movement may have helped Democrats sweep the US midterm elections.

"The blockbuster Anthropic launch is a critical step in reassuring the market about the potential for AI, but it's really just the beginning," said Bob O'Donnell, chief analyst at TECHnalysis Research. "We still need to see what happens with OpenAI, how the Nvidia situation evolves, how the political climate for data centers shapes up, and what the historical performance for Anthropic proves to be before we'll get any real sense of stability."

The six-year-old company has positioned itself as the gatekeeper of AI safety while selling investors the idea that it can be profitable despite massive compute costs. Led by Dario Amodei, a former OpenAI employee, Anthropic has also signaled it may tap debt markets.

"At some point in the future we're hoping to be investment grade, and debt is an instrument that we have available to us, and we'd like to use at some point in the future," CEO Amodei told CNBC in an interview on Thursday.

Anthropic's net loss narrowed in the third quarter as revenue jumped 47% from the previous quarter, even as the pace of growth slowed sharply from the prior quarter. The company has nearly $900 billion in computing commitments with partners including Amazon and Alphabet's Google.

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Industry benchmark, employee payday

As the first frontier AI company to go public, Anthropic is poised to become the sector's benchmark. The company sold 980 million shares at $83 each, pricing the IPO above its initial range of $70 to $78 set when it launched the road show.

Its IPO proceeds could climb to as much as $93.5 billion if underwriters fully exercise their option to purchase additional shares. Currently, the figure sits at over $107 billion, including the additional $26 billion raised through a private placement. AMD, Broadcom, Google, Micron, Microsoft, Nvidia and TSMC were the investors in the private placement.

"Some of the demand may simply reflect investors not wanting to miss out on the rare opportunity to gain exposure to a leading AI company, even if its long-term profitability remains uncertain," IPOX associate Lukas Muehlbauer said.

London-based index rebalance analytics firm Intropic estimates passive demand from index-tracking funds will account for the purchase of up to 30% of Anthropic's shares offered by the end of the year.

Anthropic's IPO is set to create thousands of paper millionaires and a handful of billionaires, rewarding everyone from early researchers and engineers to administrative staff.

Based on the IPO price, Amodei and his six co-founders, who together own about 10% of the company, had stakes worth nearly $150 billion combined, according to a Reuters calculation based on details in the filing.

Justifying the price tag

Debate has intensified over whether the AI boom is becoming a bubble as soaring valuations and a web of circular deals involving AI developers, chipmakers, cloud providers and investors fuel questions about the durability of the industry's growth.

Anthropic's breakneck growth has so far insulated it from these concerns, but some investors have said they may wait for the initial euphoria to subside before buying.

Anthropic "isn't a prudent 'buy-at-any-price' opportunity for retail wealth clients," said Talley Leger, chief market strategist at The Wealth Consulting Group. "History shows that retail investors buying hot tech IPOs on day one historically underperform broad market indexes over a 3-year horizon."

The company will also need to balance growth with calls to slow the development of advanced AI models. Anthropic warned in its IPO prospectus that AI could behave unpredictably and advance faster than oversight mechanisms.