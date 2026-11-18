Apple said on Tuesday it was working to restore its systems after an internal update caused an outage that affected customer services including iCloud and Apple Pay.

The issue was not caused by a cyberattack, Apple said, adding that many of the systems were back up and running.

"We're working to get the remaining systems online as soon as possible," a spokesperson said.

There were around 2,300 user reports of issues with Apple Pay in the US around 12:20 p.m. ET, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources.

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Downdetector's numbers are based on user-submitted reports. The actual number of affected users may vary.

At the peak of the outage, the platform recorded around 1,800 user reports of problems with iCloud in the US.

The Apple outage follows a series of technology disruptions in the US in recent days, including a global Microsoft outage, an FAA network failure that caused a nationwide ground stop, a United Airlines technology failure and a JPMorgan Chase software problem that disrupted some banking services.