Key takeaways 01 JPMorgan Chase says a software bug caused the outage, and it found no evidence of a cyberattack. 02 Wells Fargo, Bank of America, and Zelle also had service problems during the same period. 03 The banking disruption followed outages at Microsoft, Claude, 911 services, and the Federal Aviation Administration. 04 A Cybernews security researcher says the incidents are likely unrelated and each has its own cause. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

Major US banks suffered an outage affecting thousands of customers. JPMorgan Chase claimed a “software bug” was at fault for the widespread outages affecting a majority of the US Big Four.

JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, and Bank of America, as well as the money transfer service Zelle, went dark last night after thousands of customers reported downtime on the outage-reporting platform Downdetector.

This outage is the latest in a series of failures affecting major US organizations like Microsoft, the Federal Aviation Administration, and even emergency services.

What’s worse, these companies have blamed outdated tech, unidentified bugs, and other tech issues for outages that left customers fearful and confused and likely caused millions of dollars in losses.

Outage caused by JPMorgan Chase “software bug”

Users began reporting outages at different times, but issues peaked around 9:00 PM (GMT) for all affected companies.

JPMorgan Chase told Cybernews that the “temporary issue” was “related to a software bug in on-premises hardware systems,” and there’s no evidence that “this is cyber-related.”

Chase Bank said on X that other banks may have been impacted by the bug, but only by transactions initiated by those banks.

“This is not a systemic issue. Other banks may have been impacted by slowness in transactions only to the extent that they were a party to a transaction with us,” JPMorgan Chase told Cybernews.

Despite reports that customers were unable to access their funds at physical branches, JPMorgan Chase assured us that customers could access their accounts and funds.

What happened to Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and Zelle?

While JPMorgan Chase denied a systemic issue within the banking giants, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and the peer-to-peer money transfer service Zelle were affected.

Bank of America and Wells Fargo appeared better off than JPMorgan Chase, as their service limitations were due to issues largely affecting internet banking.

Questions surrounding Zelle remain unanswered, as it's unclear whether the outage affecting the money transfer service was purely coincidental or a direct result of the other outages.

Cybernews has reached out to Zelle for comment.

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Multiple major incidents in less than a week

In a matter of days, 5 major incidents spread across the US, affecting millions of people nationwide and around the world.

It started with a major outage affecting Microsoft, taking Outlook and 365 applications offline and disrupting millions of people for 2 days.

Thousands of people then reported problems with Claude, Anthropic’s AI chatbot. While this appeared to be an isolated incident, the outage was apparently caused by the Microsoft service incident.

Emergency services line 911 also experienced downtime around the same time, leaving people fearing the worst following the Microsoft outage.

Then the Federal Aviation Administration announced an immediate ground stop, halting all flights across the US.

People became concerned about the frequency of these incidents. But is this a case of poor timing or something more disturbing?

These outages all have similarities. They disrupted regular operations for millions of people and were seemingly caused by old or uncooperative tech.

Aras Nazarovas, senior information security researcher at Cybernews, said all of these services require different levels of security and need to be treated differently.

For Microsoft, the issue stemmed from various factors, including a bug and overloaded server traffic.

As for the ground stop, US transport chief Sean Duffy blamed “old tech” and mass amounts of data overwhelming old switchboards.

However, media reports tell a different story, as an AI air traffic control tool was reportedly expanded across the US at the same time.

While it's easy enough to blame AI for tech issues, this doesn’t necessarily apply to all cases, said Nazarovas.