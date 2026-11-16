Microsoft outage blocks chlorine warnings, sending hotel guests to hospital

Key takeaways 01 Fifteen guests were injured after chlorine levels rose at the Ling Bao hotel pool in Germany. 02 The hotel says a Microsoft Outlook outage stopped chlorine warning emails from reaching staff. 03 Four guests went to hospital, and emergency services sent about 40 first responders. 04 Microsoft says a software bug, server overload, and failed recovery systems caused the wider outage. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

Microsoft outage leaves 15 hotel guests poisoned after chlorine alarms fail.

A Microsoft Outlook outage did more than leave office workers without emails this week. In Germany, it reportedly prevented a hotel from receiving critical chlorine warnings. The chemical levels in the water became dangerously high, leaving 15 swimming pool guests injured.

The incident happened on Friday at the Ling Bao hotel, located inside the Phantasialand theme park in Brühl, Germany.

The hotel's automatic pool maintenance system was designed to send email alerts when chlorine levels moved outside the safe range.

However, due to the worldwide Microsoft outage between November 12th and 14th that took down many applications, including the Outlook mail service, the warning emails never arrived.

Phantasialand confirmed the connection to the Microsoft outage in a statement to German broadcaster WDR. According to the park, the malfunction affected Outlook services in the region and prevented the warning emails from reaching hotel staff.

As a result, too much chlorine was added to the swimming pool, exposing guests to dangerously high chemical levels.

Fifteen people were injured in the incident. Emergency services deployed around 40 first responders to the hotel, while four guests were taken to the hospital for treatment. One reportedly remained under observation.

The hotel has since replaced the pool water and reopened the swimming area.

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Microsoft outage disrupts businesses worldwide

The Microsoft outage disrupted multiple services, including Outlook, Teams, Copilot, and OneDrive, leaving organizations struggling to access their usual communication and productivity tools.

The impact reached far beyond Germany. In Japan, where an estimated 78% of companies rely on Microsoft for their digital infrastructure, some employees reportedly had to dust off fax machines to keep business operations moving.

Hospitals, schools and courts in Australia were impacted, disrupting services. However, the Australian Medical Association on Friday said there had been no impact on patient care. Taiwanese security firms, life insurers and investment trusts said that fund management services were disrupted. Fortune reported that the outage sent jurors home and stalled protection orders in the US.

Microsoft reveals what caused global outage

In a post on X, Charles Lamanna, Microsoft's executive vice president, said that the incident was triggered by a bug and overload of the servers.

Lamanna explained that the flaw came with the software update deployed in July. It went unnoticed for more than three months because Microsoft's testing failed to reproduce the conditions that triggered it.

Teams was moved onto the main networking gateway, putting even more pressure on an already strained system. Nearly 14% of its server capacity was also offline because of an unrelated issue.

The servers soon began freezing under the extra load. According to Lamanna, Microsoft's automatic systems tried to redirect traffic to working servers, but that only made things worse, as the remaining machines struggled to cope. At one point, more than 80% of the servers had stopped responding.

Microsoft said recovery took longer because its automated systems were not designed to handle such a widespread failure. Engineers eventually had to deploy a fix manually across server groups before restoring services.

“Recovery took longer than usual because as servers returned to service, they were immediately overwhelmed by waiting traffic and became unresponsive again. Our normally automated recovery processes were not designed to restore service from this broad unresponsive state,” Lamanna said.