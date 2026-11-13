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911 outage has people fearing the worst

Is the Microsoft outage to blame or something else?

swatting

Image by gioele piccinini | Shutterstock

Niamh Ancell
Niamh Ancell Journalist
November 13, 2026 Updated: 1 minute ago 2 min read
Key takeaways
  1. Hundreds of US users reported trouble reaching 911, including dropped calls, busy lines, and no answers.
  2. Downdetector reports peaked at 298, with New York among the most affected states.
  3. Some users linked the problems to blackout fears, a planned alert test, or a Microsoft outage.
  4. Florida’s Clay County Sheriff’s Office said its 911 communications center was not affected.

Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

The US emergency services system was reportedly offline, stoking cyberattack fears and bolstering blackout rumors.

The US’s 911 emergency service line is experiencing issues after hundreds of people across the country reportedly couldn’t reach emergency services over the phone.

problems 911
Users report problems with 911 line. Source Downdetector

A majority of users said they’d experienced dropped calls, while others found the line busy or that they received no answer.

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Downdetector, a platform that lets users report outages in real time, showed which areas were hit the hardest, with New York among the most affected states.

downdetector map
Map showing affected states. Source Downdetector

Reports peaked at around 5:21 a.m. on November 13th, 2026, when 298 people confirmed they were experiencing issues with the service.

downdetector outage map
Graph showing outage reports by hour. Source Downdetector.

Microsoft outage fuel speculation

Users took to Downdetector’s comment section and X to speculate about the cause of this outage.

Some people believe that the outage is connected to the planned emergency alert system test, scheduled for November 17th, 2026, and are seeing this as a sign of impending war or a total blackout.

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“This might be the major blackout that everyone was talking about,” said one user on Downdetector.

US Defense Secretary, Feb 2026
Image by Al Drago | Reuters

The total blackout rumors follow the Pentagon's release of plans to operate independently for 90 days in the event of war or cyberattacks on power grids. People began to draw conclusions that something was going on behind the scenes.

Others put the outage down to the widespread Microsoft outage affecting businesses and organizations across the globe.

Microsoft outage shouldn’t affect 911 lines, authorities say

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office in Florida said its operations were affected by the outage and that, until the service is restored, people should expect delayed email responses.

However, the Sheriff’s Office said that its communications center wasn’t affected and that, in case of an emergency, civilians should dial 911.

emergency diall 911
Image by Getty/Robert Alexander

This still leaves a lot of questions in the minds of users tracking the outage, leading many to believe that something else is at play here.

On the r/outages subreddit, one user who runs a small internet service provider claims they’d never seen this many reports that 911 was down, particularly spanning all areas across the country.

Even after 3 hours, the user reports that hundreds of people are still reporting problems, and the Microsoft outage times don’t correlate to the 911 outage reports.

About the author
Niamh Ancell
Niamh Ancell
Journalist

Niamh Ancell is a journalist at Cybernews covering the intersection of technology and pop culture, focusing on the unexpected ways technology shapes modern society. She covers deepfake technology, social media trends, tech-related celebrity news, and the internet's darker, lesser-known side. Her work has been cited by Forbes and The Atlantic.

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