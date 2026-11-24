Key takeaways 01 Nvidia reinstated Jensen Huang after 11 days, reversing an earlier leadership change. 02 The company’s stock rose more than 30% after his return was announced. 03 Ethics expert Ann Skeet said the decision damaged the board’s credibility. 04 The episode showed Nvidia depends heavily on Huang despite claims operations would continue. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

Eleven days without Jensen Huang sent markets into a tailspin. His rapid resurrection exposed a company with no backup plan.

Everyone thought the Nvidia founder had received the kiss of death earlier this month, when it emerged he had had an affair with an alleged Chinese spy.

When he stepped down on November 12th, following reports of further affairs, the company’s chief financial officer, Colette Kress, stepped in as interim chief, while the board began a search for a permanent replacement.

The exit sent the stock market into correction territory.

Imagining a different ending

When the board reinstated Huang on November 23rd, six days after the board chair said publicly that Nvidia had no intention of doing so, his resurrection was confirmed. Nvidia's stock jumped more than 30% on the news.

Now, hang back for a second, suspend your disbelief, and think about what might have happened if it had played out differently, if Huang had kicked the bucket, so to speak.

Ann Skeet, executive director of the Markkula Center for Applied Ethics at Santa Clara University, posed a subversive question to Cybernews.

Where would the board, and the industry, be now if Huang had passed away, for example?

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Her verdict on proceedings is that Nvidia switched on to a “founder mode,” a belief held by some in Silicon Valley that “only a founder knows what’s best for a company.”

However, no company should be so reliant on just one individual, Skeet said, and the case of Nvidia showed why.

CNBC on the Jensen Huang saga. Bloomberg via Getty Images.

Who does the board answer to?

A deeper question right now is how the Nvidia board appears to have succumbed to President Donald Trump, who pushed them to reverse their decision.

The board's credibility is seriously damaged by the decision to reinstate Jensen Huang. It suggests that rules don't apply to CEOs or to Nvidia, Skeet said.

The board says it is confident that Huang's return poses no national security risk, and that its own investigation will still be concluded.

Skeet, however, casts doubt on these Nvidia assurances, saying, "I think it will be hard for all to accept that there is no security risk here."

Whatever happens next, Nvidia has shown how heavily it relies on Huang, despite the board's assurance that operations would continue without interruption.