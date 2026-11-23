Key takeaways 01 US intel chief Jay Clayton said China accessed advanced AI chips despite US export controls. 02 Clayton did not identify the chip models, quantities, recipients, or channels involved. 03 DOJ cases allege people diverted restricted AI servers and Nvidia GPUs to China. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

US Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton has confirmed that China gained access to advanced AI chips despite export controls.

"It appears based on the facts alleged in the indictment… that there was access to those chips, yes," Clayton said in an interview with CNN.

He didn't specify which Nvidia chips China had obtained, how many, who had received them, or through which channels.

Clayton also said that Americans should be proud because "every country" wants their technology.

In March this year, while still serving as US attorney for the Southern District of New York, Clayton announced a case involving three people accused of conspiring to divert US-made servers containing advanced AI technology to China.

The indictment alleges that the servers contained restricted GPUs, but does not explicitly identify them as Nvidia products. However, the case was widely reported as involving Nvidia chips.

In November last year, the Department of Justice (DOJ) charged four people with conspiring to illegally export Nvidia GPUs to China.

ADVERTISEMENT

On November 17th this year, the DOJ and Commerce Department confirmed that the latter had opened an investigation into Singapore-based Megaspeed in 2024 over suspected semiconductor diversion. The DOJ subsequently took the lead in the criminal investigation.

“Every country is trying to get a hold of them”

"Americans should be so proud that we are leading in compute. We are leading in applications and we're leading by so much that people are thirsting to get a hold of this technology," Clayton told CNN, adding that "every country is trying to get a hold of them."

However, while every country might indeed want these advanced chips, the US doesn't want to sell them to everyone.

In January this year, the Commerce Department announced a new policy requiring applications for Nvidia H200 and similar chips to be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.

Meanwhile, in November, the same department moved to prevent foreign entities from bypassing chip restrictions by accessing advanced US technology through data centers in third countries.