Key takeaways 01 Remote attackers can crash Linux servers running Nginx, Apache, SSH, and other TCP services without logging in. 02 NoisyTCP is an 11-year-old Linux kernel flaw that affects almost all Linux distributions. 03 The flaw currently enables denial-of-service attacks, but researchers are studying whether deeper exploitation is possible. 04 Some Linux patches are available, but major distributions may not receive fixes immediately.

Remote attackers without any authentication can easily crash Linux servers using an 11-year-old kernel vulnerability called NoisyTCP. Nginx, Apache, and SSH servers running with the “default” configuration, as well as other systems with “plain” TCP listeners, are vulnerable.

Award-winning vulnerability researcher Hyunwoo Kim has disclosed a new remote TCP exploit in the Linux kernel. NoisyTCP is a race condition in the Linux TCP networking stack that can be triggered remotely using specially crafted network packets.

“It can be triggered pre-auth and remotely against servers that TCP packets sent by an attacker can reach directly, such as Nginx, Apache, and SSH servers running with their ‘default’ configuration,” the security advisory on GitHub reads.

Nginx and Apache are two of the most widely deployed web servers, and SSH is the industry standard for remote administration, meaning millions of exposed systems might be at risk

The bug was introduced back in 2015 and remained latent for about 11 years. It affects almost all Linux distributions.

The exploit only requires two or more simultaneous incoming traffic processing (RX) operations, which is common on servers handling multiple incoming traffic queues.

The bug in Linux TCP packet processing causes the kernel to use a socket (a record of one network connection) that has been freed and replaced by a different, incomplete socket. This crashes the kernel and takes down the entire server.

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Potentially, the bug could be exploited further to cause a “use-after-free,” which, in the worst case, could lead to complete control of the server. But this type of exploitation “is generally hard to trigger without using special techniques,” the researcher said.

Currently, NoisyTCP is not a remote code execution bug – for now, it only allows remote denial of service “without much difficulty.” But the researcher also said that research into a general-purpose TCP exploit is ongoing.

The fix for NoisyTCP is currently included in the upstream Linux kernel and some distribution packages, however, not all Linux distributions will have the bug patched immediately, including the major ones.

The bug is tracked as CVE-2026-99288. Red Hat assigned it a severity rating of 7.5 out of 10 and recommends disabling SYN cookies and serializing to a single RX queue as mitigation measures.

“An unauthenticated remote attacker can trigger an immediate operating system crash across the network without requiring privileges. In standard Red Hat Enterprise Linux deployments, TCP networking is universally enabled, making any system with active network listeners susceptible to high-volume socket recycling traffic,” warns the Red Hat advisory.

NoisyTCP is a second Linux TCP bug discovered in less than a month. Previously, security researchers at Anthropic disclosed a 9.8-out-of-10 severity flaw, tracked as CVE-2026-98432, that allows remote attackers to execute arbitrary commands as root without authentication.