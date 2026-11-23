Key takeaways 01 Dutch prosecutors hacked Tata Steel’s internal network and seized digital files during a criminal pollution investigation. 02 The probe examines alleged hazardous releases, poor maintenance, missed pollution reports, and public health risks at IJmuiden. 03 Tata Steel’s lawyer says the hacking and phone taps were unnecessary because the company cooperated. 04 Prosecutors expect to finish the investigation in early 2027 before deciding whether to pursue charges. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

The Netherlands Public Prosecution Service (OM) has hacked Tata Steel as part of a criminal investigation into the company. In the process, documents were retrieved from the steel company’s corporate systems.

The Netherlands Public Prosecution Service made this announcement on Friday, November 20th, at the District Court of Amsterdam.

In May 2021, the public prosecutors initiated the criminal investigation into Tata Steel following a formal complaint against the company’s management team.

The allegations included intentionally releasing hazardous substances, insufficient maintenance of industrial facilities, failure to report pollution incidents, and potentially introducing health risks to the public.

More specifically, the investigation focuses on Tata Steel’s coke and gas plants in IJmuiden for producing so-called “raw coke.” This refers to flaws in the steel manufacturing process and the release of highly hazardous substances that pose risks to both humans and the environment.

Tata Steel has been warned about this issue on several occasions, but hasn’t managed to find a solution to date.

During the investigation, the Netherlands Public Prosecution Service used several methods to gather evidence, including video recordings, environmental measurements, and witness interviews.

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Investigators also intercepted telephone conversations and secretly infiltrated Tata Steel's internal corporate network. Numerous documents and digital files were seized and examined.

According to Tata Steel’s attorney, heavy-handed methods and research resources were used during the investigation.

“Phone calls were tapped, and systems were hacked, and those methods were used suggestively. We find that very regrettable. Tata Steel cooperated with this investigation, so as far as we are concerned, this wasn’t necessary,” he says in a response to Dutch news outlet NOS.

The lawyer labels the investigation as “unfounded mistrust toward Tata” and feels that the investigation is “unbalanced.”

The prosecutors expect that the criminal investigation into Tata Steel will be concluded in the first quarter of 2027. It will then decide whether there are sufficient grounds to prosecute one or more individuals.

Since the introduction of the Computer Crime Act III in 2019, the Dutch National Police have the authority to remotely hack devices like computers and smartphones.