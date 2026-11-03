Amazon cancels multiple Nvidia DGX Spark AI PC orders

Key takeaways 01 Amazon canceled four Nvidia DGX Spark orders placed by AI educator Nick Saraev. 02 Saraev said Amazon closed his account after a verification process that did not resolve the issue. 03 Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney reported similar cancellations after trying to buy two Nvidia GPUs. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

While the AI craze is making tech less affordable, the situation seems to have reached new heights, with some users unable to buy hardware via Amazon.

“No matter how hard I try, Amazon won’t let me buy DGX Sparks,” said Nick Saraev, an AI educator with more than 500,000 YouTube subscribers.

The man revealed that he placed four separate orders for Nvidia DGX Spark AI supercomputers. Each of them was canceled by Amazon. According to screenshots shared by Saraev, he was trying to order 128GB Nvidia DGX Spark AI PCs. At the time of writing, they cost around $7,000 on Amazon.

Image by Pascal Rossignol | Reuters

“Buying even modest amounts of compute immediately puts you on a watchlist,” he wrote. Amazon’s email didn’t explain the decision to close Saraev’s account. It seems, though, that he failed to verify his account.

“After a careful review of your account, we have made the final decision to close your Amazon account,” the company said.

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Not the first cancellation

Saraev said that he called Amazon and “was given some vague verification shpiel.” After going through the account verification process, it was closed anyway.

The YouTuber wasn’t the only one who went through a similar experience.

“Amazon didn’t cancel my account but continued accepting all my regular orders and canceling them just prior to arrival dates, after I tried to buy two NVIDIA GPUs. Rather bizarre,” wrote Tim Sweeney, CEO of Epic Games.

It’s unclear why the company is canceling orders and even closing accounts, but it could be a way for Amazon to address scalpers who buy goods in bulk and resell them at higher prices.

“Amazon will let a dropshipper sell you a fake air fryer 40 times, but four orders of actual hardware is where they draw the line,” noted one X user.