Key takeaways 01 NVIDIA's board unanimously reinstated Jensen Huang as president, CEO, and board director, effective immediately. 02 The board said US government input helped confirm the move poses no national security risk. 03 An independent committee will continue investigating reports that Huang was targeted by a foreign intelligence effort. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

Nvidia says it is reinstating Jensen Huang as chief executive officer and president, effective immediately.

The unanimous vote follows a series of discussions and meetings with Huang, during which the Board “was satisfied with Mr. Huang’s candor and ability to lead Nvidia”. The same board previously unanimously accepted his resignation on November 12 and publicly ruled him out six days ago.

Nvidia says that it received input from senior levels of the US government and is confident that the reinstatement poses no national security risk.

President Donald Trump himself has urged the Board to rehire Huang on Monday in a tweet on Truth Social, saying “it would be the best thing for the company, and also, for the USA.”

Huang says he’s honored to return and lead the company.

I take this responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment. Huang said in a press release.

Nvidia’s press release still describes Huang as the “target of a foreign intelligence effort,” and the independent investigation is running ”to conclusion” with his cooperation.

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“The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners, and customers,” said Harvey C. Jones, Chair of the Board.

“We have every confidence in Jensen and look forward to working with him as he resumes his leadership of the Company.”

Huang returns as CEO but no longer holds the board’s top seat, and Jones will remain as Board chair.

NVIDIA is also creating a new oversight, including a national security and export control committee and a chief compliance officer search.

Trump hailed the reversal as “the correct and proper decision,” and claimed the government possesses no evidence that Jensen has engaged “in any unlawful conduct.” “On a personal note, I have gotten to know Jensen, and he is a Great Patriot and National Treasure,” Trump’s post reads.

The founder of Nvidia resigned as president, CEO, and board member on November 12 after reports of multiple extramarital affairs, including one with Alice Huang, whom US intelligence agencies suspected of being a Chinese intelligence asset.