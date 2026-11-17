Key takeaways 01 A watchdog says over 80 right-wing influencers likely promoted pro-AI industry posts without clear sponsorship disclosures. 02 The campaigns praised Nvidia interests, backed chip sales to China, and attacked critics of rapid AI development. 03 The Midas Project says influencer links pointed to campaigns tied to dark-money AI groups and Urban Legend. 04 Urban Legend appeared to change its redirect system after the watchdog contacted the company with its findings. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

For over a year, a group of influencers were trashing Anthropic as too “woke” and pushing promoting Nvidia chip sales to China, controversially approved by the President Donald Trump administration. It turns out a couple of AI industry dark-money groups paid them all to do that.

The cover influence operation using right-wing creators to promote Nvidia’s business interests in China was uncovered by The Midas Project, an American watchdog nonprofit organization focusing on AI safety and transparency.

The report claims that over 80 different right-wing influencers on X have likely been paid to “endorse and link” to a series of largely pro-AI-industry articles. They range from defenses of chip sales to China to attacks on so-called “AI doomers.”

These campaigns, the investigation further says, were organized through Urban Legend, an influencer marketing company.

Nvidia showered with praise in X posts

Most posts on X, The Midas Project claims, contained no reference to their likely sponsored nature. But one disclosed itself as an ad and directly mentioned Build American AI.

That’s a dark-money group connected to a pro-AI super PAC called Leading the Future, supported by OpenAI president Greg Brockman and tech billionaires Ben Horowitz and Marc Andreessen. OpenAI, though, has recently distanced itself from the PAC.

Other campaigns shared connections to Innovation Council Action, another dark-money group linked to Trump AI advisor David Sacks,

Multiple posts specifically boosted the interests of Nvidia, promoting its letter on open-weights AI, sharing an interview with now-disgraced former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, and promoting chip sales to China.

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Incidentally, Huang’s suspected lover, Alice Hunag, is alleged by the US investigators to have acted as a China asset and has previously been accused of smuggling Nvidia chips to China.

Officially, the US government has attempted to hinder China’s position in the AI race by imposing strict export controls on sophisticated AI chips, deeming this a matter of national security.

However, The Midas Project claims that behind the scenes, the influencers rushed to support the Trump administration’s approval of H200 chips to China, claiming that the President is “ensuring US, not Chinese-made chips continue to dominate the AI market.”

Nvidia wanted these chip sales, but several Republican lawmakers did not. The strategy appears simple: make it look like the MAGA base was on Nvidia’s side, and thus ensure that their chips keep getting sold to China, said The Midas Project.

There’s no conclusive link between Nvidia and these campaigns, of course. But the chip giant – even amidst the current furore around Huang – gains from any push for more AI buildout.

Tried to cover their tracks

Influencers who have all posted in support of Nvidia exports to China have 14 million followers – and Urban Legend seems to work through a deep pool of them.

Previously, even Donald Trump Jr. and the FBI Director Kash Patel were posting Urban Legend links until Trump won the presidential election in November 2024.

These manipulative campaigns (you can see full data here) were found by identifying X posts with shortened links that used similar intermediate redirects, presumably for tracking by Urban Legend. WIRED has previously reported that the company pays creators per click or action.

However, after The Midas Project reached out to Urban Legend with their findings, the company tried to cover their tracks, and a new redirect domain appeared. The next day, influencers’ new links were routed through a new domain.

“It’s disappointing to see attempt after attempt by deep-pocketed backers to launder their opinions on the AI policy debate through bots, sockpuppets, and influencer campaigns,” wrote Philip Dowdell, program manager at the nonprofit.