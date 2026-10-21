Key takeaways 01 Spotify is adding QR code checks to confirm Family plan members live with the plan manager. 02 Members get 7 days to verify their address when Spotify asks. 03 Failed verification removes members from the plan and moves them to Spotify's free tier. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

Spotify is changing the rules for its Family plan. The music streaming platform wants to make sure that only people in the same household use the service.

This makes things harder for users who want to split the cost of the plan with friends or acquaintances.

In the US, Spotify’s Family plan costs $21 per month and covers up to 6 accounts. Split 6 ways, that works out at about $3.67 per person per month.

Meanwhile, Spotify Premium for individuals is $13 per month.

Given the savings, many people decide to join their family, friends, or co-workers on a family plan.

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Spotify introduces QR codes

Spotify now seems to have caught on, introducing a QR code verification system to verify that Family plan members live at the same address as the plan manager.

While it might seem that the requirement can be bypassed by adding the same address to all accounts, it’s not as simple as it seems.

Spotify’s QR code verification requires both the Premium Family manager and a member to be in the same place to complete the verification process.

What happens in the case of a failed verification?

The company may ask a member to provide a full address signing up, when the plan manager changes the address, and if Spotify can’t confirm it.

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Once the user is asked to verify their address, they have 7 days to do so.

If they miss or fail verification, “the member loses access to the plan and switches to the free version,” the company noted.

They also can’t join other Family or Duo plans for a year, leaving them with the only possibility to join the Spotify Premium Individual plan.

A good reason to be looking for alternatives?

The news from Spotify sparked an online discussion, with many seeing it as an opportunity to cancel the service altogether.

“Self-sabotage by Spotify. If I have to do this more than once for my kids who live at home, I'm shutting it down,” wrote one user.

“Wait, so I’m not allowed to share my plan that I pay for with blood relatives because I’m an adult and don't live at home anymore?” added another Redditor.

“If they ban me, it'll finally be the incentive to check out the alternatives,” shared another user.

Some revealed that they already plan or have made the move to Apple Music or YouTube Music.

“Banning the people that are actually paying,” noted one Redditor.

Many users noticed that this change is similar to what Netflix implemented a few years ago, when it eliminated password sharing and introduced a similar single-household rule.