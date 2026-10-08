Key takeaways 01 Dutch intelligence agencies expect more Chinese cyberattacks on VPN servers, firewalls, and other edge devices. 02 They say Chinese hackers study Western hardware and software to find weak points in these systems. 03 The agencies warn AI can help attackers identify and exploit vulnerabilities faster. 04 Organizations should use layered defenses, stronger login checks, network separation, security monitoring, and forensic preparation. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

In the coming years, the General Intelligence and Security Service (AIVD) and the Military Intelligence and Security Service (MIVD) expect more cyberattacks by Chinese hackers on VPN servers, firewalls, and other edge devices.

According to the Dutch intelligence services, Chinese hackers possess in-depth knowledge of edge devices.

By reverse engineering the source code, they’ve studied Western hardware and software, enabling them to use sophisticated techniques to infiltrate corporate networks by exploiting vulnerabilities in edge devices.

“This enables them to conduct extensive, in-depth research into vulnerabilities within these systems without the manufacturer’s knowledge. In addition, artificial intelligence (AI) helps hackers identify and exploit vulnerabilities more quickly,” the intelligence agencies say in a statement.

Over the past few years, both the National Cybersecurity Center (NCSC) and Dutch intelligence services have warned that edge devices are “attractive targets” for hackers because they can serve as an entry point to corporate networks.

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To help organizations better protect themselves, the agencies have published a cybersecurity advisory containing recommendations on how to prevent unauthorized access and activities by hackers.

For starters, the intelligence agencies advocate a “defense in depth” approach, which involves the use of custom-configured firewalls, intrusion detection systems, organization-wide multi-factor authentication (MFA), network segmentation, and data encryption at various layers within the network.

In addition, the agencies recommend implementing centralized logging, security monitoring, and “forensic readiness,” meaning that businesses and organizations that have been compromised by hackers are ready to immediately launch a digital forensic investigation.

“Practice shows that victims of a cyberattack are often unable to provide the necessary log files. It is common for logs not to be stored at all, or to be stored with a very short retention period. In addition, we have found that incident logs are stored locally on the devices. Actors who have compromised the device can alter or delete the log files,” the intelligence agencies say.