Key takeaways 01 A report suggested Xbox could stream GTA 6 at launch, raising questions about exclusive rights. 02 Xbox strategy chief Matthew Ball said GTA 6 will not stream exclusively or to PC. 03 Fans found the clarification unclear and asked whether Xbox Cloud Gaming will support GTA 6. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

Speculation abounds ahead of the upcoming release of Grand Theft Auto 6, with the latest claim suggesting that Microsoft’s Xbox secured exclusive streaming rights for the year’s most anticipated game.

Xbox CEO Asha Sharma teased the company’s employees, hinting that it might secure a game streaming deal, The Verge reported.

This would mean GTA 6 would be available on Xbox Cloud Gaming at launch, allowing Xbox gamers to stream the game before it’s available on PC.

However, Xbox’s Chief Strategy Officer Matthew Ball stepped in with a post on X, detailing the release.

“While the excitement for GTA VI and XBOX is great to see, it has also led to some misreporting,” wrote Ball, adding that while the company is “looking forward” to launching the game, it “will not be streaming exclusively or to PC.”

Users left confused

The disc-less GTA 6 is expected to be released on November 19th.

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The message from the Xbox CSO left some users even more confused about the release and how players will access the game.

“The statement is ambiguous. Please clarify whether GTA VI Xbox Cloud Gaming streaming is supported and whether users can stream and play the game on PC via Xbox Cloud Gaming,” wrote one X user.

“I’m confused – is it coming to Xbox Cloud or not?” added another user.

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“It doesn’t matter if the 'streaming' rights are exclusive,” wrote one user, adding, “PS gets 4K 40 FPS endless gaming. X/PC bots get 15 hours of a nasty 720p 30 FPS with recurring stream hour purchases.”

Xbox has recently put limitations on Game Pass. Starting in November, Game Pass Ultimate owners get 15 hours of play, Game Pass Premium owners get 10 hours, and Game Pass Essential users get 5 hours.

“So we wait till November AND no streaming. Xbox fans eating crumbs,” shared a netizen.