Key takeaways: Hackers released stolen IFAPME data for free on a dark web forum.

The leak may affect more than 700,000 people and includes over 85,000 bank account numbers.

Exposed records include names, addresses, phone numbers, birth dates, national ID numbers, and banking details.

IFAPME says the release relates to a February breach and will email potentially affected people. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

Hackers have released the personal information of more than 700,000 people for free on the dark web, including identification numbers and international bank account numbers (IBANs).

The data originates from a database maintained by IFAPME, a Belgian public organization responsible for training freelancers, entrepreneurs, and trainees in Wallonia.

The organization was targeted in February 2026. At the time, a hacker claimed they had stolen personal and sensitive information from more than 700,000 people, as well as over 85,000 IBANs.

The exfiltrated data included first and last names, postal addresses, email addresses, telephone numbers, dates of birth, national register numbers, IBANs and other banking information, and administrative data linked to beneficiaries.

The data had already been published on the dark web, but those interested had to pay a fee.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, the dataset has reappeared on a dark web forum, but this time for free. According to FrenchBreaches, a website that tracks data breaches, this new publication could considerably expand its distribution, since it is no longer necessary to pay to access the files.

The nature of the information claimed makes this leak particularly sensitive, FrenchBreaches states.

The site is right. Now that the data is shared for free, it could increase the risk of abuse. Scammers could exploit this information for spearphishing or phishing campaigns. At the same time, it could facilitate fraud and social engineering.

IFAPME has confirmed that the data was published on October 4th. The training company emphasizes that this breach is related to the incident back in February and isn’t a new incident. All potentially affected individuals will receive an email shortly, urging them to remain vigilant about suspicious requests.