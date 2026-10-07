Key takeaways 01 Apple is partnering with LG on smart home devices. 02 LG-branded products may include a video doorbell, cameras, a smart lock, a thermostat, and a temperature sensor. 03 LG will handle manufacturing and product support. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

Apple has partnered with LG Electronics to offer customers smart home devices, such as a doorbell, thermostat, security cameras, and other accessories.

The new devices will be a part of Apple’s future smart home hub, which the company should unveil on October 13th.

As part of the collaboration with LG, Apple will also introduce indoor and outdoor security cameras, a smart deadbolt lock, and a floodlight camera.

Despite the devices being created by both companies, the products will be marked with the LG brand. The South Korean company will be responsible for manufacturing and product support, according to Bloomberg.

When will the new devices reach the market?

It’s been reported that the release of the devices might be delayed by at least a couple of months.

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LG has already applied for device approval from the US Federal Communications Commission and UL Solutions, which evaluates consumer products.

The databases of these organizations revealed the names of the future products, including LG Video Doorbell Wired, LG Floodlight Cam, LG Outdoor Cam Plug-In, LG Indoor Cam Plug-In, LG Smart Deadbolt Lock, LG Smart Thermostat, and LG Temperature Sensor.

Most of the devices will support Bluetooth, WiFi, Matter, and Thread, which is LG and Apple’s smart home networking protocol.

This isn’t the first time Apple has released devices that carry other brand names. Besides LG, the company has collaborated with Logitech and Belkin, both of which produce electronic accessories.

In addition to releasing devices in collaboration with LG, Apple is expected to launch its own smart home devices, including HomePod mini, HomePod, Apple TV box, and an unnamed “smart home hub.”