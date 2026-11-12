Nvidia CEO Huang had relationship with executive who reported to him, NYT reports
Nvidia board meets to decide CEO Huang's future as leadership crisis deepens.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had an extramarital affair with a company executive who reported to him, the New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing five people who worked at the company.
Huang allegedly had a relationship with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice president of health care, the report said.
Nvidia did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
The report comes as Nvidia's board investigates whether Huang was the target of a foreign intelligence effort, after he acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife in a message to employees.
Shares of the chipmaker fell nearly 4% in extended trading.
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Nvidia's board was meeting late Wednesday to decide whether to oust CEO Jensen Huang, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters, as the world's dominant supplier of AI chips grapples with fallout from reports of two extramarital affairs involving its longtime leader.
The meeting marks a sharp shift from Sunday, when Nvidia's board expressed confidence in Huang and his leadership team. Under Nvidia's bylaws, Huang can be removed "with or without cause" by a majority vote of directors. Nvidia has 11 directors and considers all but Huang independent.