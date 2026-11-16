Key takeaways 01 WeChat’s Wallet, Please Wait app lets users ask family or strangers to approve planned purchases. 02 More than 300,000 people used the mini-program, creating about 370,000 purchase requests. 03 Voters approved some small comfort purchases and practical safety items, sparking debate over spending judgment. 04 Experts warn simulated shopping may fuel later spending and expose personal purchase data. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

A free app called “Wallet, Please Wait” is designed to help people prevent impulse purchases by asking strangers for approval.

China’s “super app” WeChat, which combines instant messaging, social media, and mobile payment services, introduced a new mini-program in early November 2026, ahead of Singles’ Day, which is the Chinese equivalent of Black Friday.

The program allows users to submit an item they are considering buying, detailing its price and the reasons they want to purchase it, according to The South China Morning Post (SCMP).

The request can be shared either with family members or posted on a public “plaza,” where strangers vote whether to approve or reject the purchase. Voters, too, must explain their reasoning.

Data suggests that livestreaming drives impulse buying in China, so it’s no wonder people are turning to the same social media networks to seek help for the problem.

By November 6th, 2026, the “Wallet, Please Wait” app attracted more than 300,000 participants who generated roughly 370,000 purchase requests.

Some voting results, however, stirred controversy.

ADVERTISEMENT

For example, an unemployed user living off savings had his request for a 60-yuan ($9) barbecue dinner approved, with one voter advising him not to be too hard on himself amid already tough life circumstances, SCMP reports.

At the same time, voters praised and immediately approved the request for a 40-yuan ($6) carbon monoxide detector, which the user planned to purchase for their elderly relatives living in a rural area.

The app, developed by an anonymous Shanghai product manager and soon taken over by their company’s R&D team, comes amid soaring living costs in China and around the world, prompting people to think twice before buying.

Purchasing habits are also rapidly changing in the US. About two-thirds (65%) of middle-income households say they delayed a major purchase or expense in the past year, according to a 2026 Primerica survey.

People are using the technology for new, creative ways to satisfy the buying impulse without spending a penny.

Dopamine sites from South Korea, for instance, allow users to make fake food delivery orders or online purchases. The websites are intended to give users the dopamine rush from buying, but they never receive – or pay – for the ordered goods.

However, experts told Cybernews that this type of “simulated consumption” may leave some people’s desire active and increase the risk of later spending.