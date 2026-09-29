ExpressVPN early Black Friday deal 2026 is live: sale with up to 80% OFF

The ExpressVPN Black Friday deal is already live, giving shoppers an early opportunity to save up to 80% on a long-term VPN subscription. The current ExpressVPN sale also includes 4 extra months free with a 2-year plan.

The ExpressVPN Black Friday 2026 offer starts at $2.99/month for the Basic plan. If you're looking for an ExpressVPN discount ahead of the main Black Friday shopping event, the current promotion is already available.

You can also choose from ExpressVPN's Advanced and Pro plans, which come with additional security and privacy features.

ExpressVPN Black Friday deals are already live

ExpressVPN's current offer includes up to 80% off and 4 extra months free on eligible 2-year plans

ExpressVPN's current sale includes the following deals:

The current ExpressVPN Black Friday deals focus on the provider's 2-year subscriptions, which come with 4 additional months. ExpressVPN's 1-year plans also include 3 extra months free. Monthly plans don't include comparable discounts, so the longer-term plans are a better choice for savings.

The ExpressVPN Basic plan costs $2.99/month on the 2-year subscription, with 80% off and 4 extra months free. It's the entry-level plan and includes the core VPN, support for up to 10 simultaneous connections, and protection against ads and malicious sites.

The ExpressVPN Advanced plan costs $4.49/month on the 2-year subscription, with 73% off and 4 extra months free. It increases the simultaneous connection limit to 12 and adds features including tracker blocking, a password manager, secure email, identity monitoring, and eSIM data.

The Express Pro plan costs $7.49/month on the 2-year subscription, with 67% off and 4 extra months free. It supports up to 14 simultaneous connections and adds features such as a dedicated IP, more eSIM data, additional identity monitoring, and unlimited secure email.

If you want to see how the VPN performed in our hands-on testing, read our ExpressVPN review, where we cover its speed, security, streaming performance, privacy features, and ease of use.

What is the best early ExpressVPN Black Friday deal?

The ExpressVPN Basic 2-year plan is the best deal in the current ExpressVPN Black Friday sale, offering 80% off and 4 extra months free at $2.99/month. It's the cheapest plan and includes the core VPN features, making it a straightforward option if you mainly want ExpressVPN for privacy, security, and streaming.

The ExpressVPN Advanced 2-year plan also offers 73% off and 4 extra months free, bringing it to $4.49/month. It's worth considering if you want additional features such as the password manager, tracker blocking, identity monitoring, and secure email.

ExpressVPN's 1-year plans offer discounts for up to 66%. The Basic 1-year plan is currently $4.99/month and comes with 3 extra months, while the monthly plans don't offer comparable discounts. If you're comfortable with a longer commitment, the 2-year plans currently provide the biggest savings.

You don't have to wait until Black Friday itself to sign up, as the ExpressVPN discount is available now. Promotional pricing can change, so check the final price and renewal terms at checkout before purchasing.