Surfshark early Black Friday deal 2026 is live: sale with 85% OFF

Surfshark's Black Friday deal is already here, giving shoppers an early chance to save up to 85% on a VPN subscription. The current Surfshark sale also includes 3 extra months free on eligible plans, bringing the longest subscription to 27 months.

If you've been waiting for the Surfshark Black Friday 2026 promotion to arrive, you don't necessarily need to wait until November. The current offer is already available, with the Surfshark Starter plan starting at just $2.49/month on the 2-year plan.

The Surfshark Black Friday deals cover all three main subscription tiers, so you can choose between the standard VPN, the more comprehensive Surfshark One package, and Surfshark One+.

Surfshark Black Friday deals are already live

Surfshark's current deals offer up to 85% off plus 3 extra months free on eligible subscriptions

Surfshark's current Black Friday-style sale includes the following offers:

The Surfshark Starter plan costs $2.49/month on the 2-year subscription, with 85% off the regular price. It includes the core VPN, Alternative ID, and other privacy features.

The Surfshark One plan is priced at $2.79/month on the 2-year subscription, with 85% off. In addition to the VPN and Alternative ID, it includes Antivirus and Alert features. Surfshark lists One as its most popular plan.

The Surfshark One+ plan costs $4.49/month on the 2-year subscription, with 79% off. It includes the features available with One as well as data removal by Incogni.

All three plans currently come with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you want to see how Surfshark performed in hands-on testing, read our Surfshark review, where we cover its security, speed, streaming performance, and other features.

What is the best early Surfshark Black Friday deal?

The Surfshark Starter 2-year plan is the best deal in the current Surfshark Black Friday sale, offering 85% off and 3 extra months free at $2.49/month. It's the cheapest option and includes everything you need for the core Surfshark VPN experience.

The Surfshark One 2-year plan also offers 85% off, bringing it to $2.79/month, plus 3 extra months free. It's worth considering if you want the additional security features included with the One plan.

Surfshark's 1-year plans also offer discounts of up to 81% off, making them a good option if you don't want to commit to two years. The monthly plans, however, don't offer comparable discounts, so it's worth choosing a longer-term plan if you want to get the most out of the current Surfshark sale.

The Surfshark discount is available now, so you don't have to wait until Black Friday itself to sign up. Promotional pricing can change, so check the final price and renewal terms at checkout before purchasing.

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