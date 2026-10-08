Proton VPN Early Black Friday Deal 2026: Sale with 70% OFF

Looking for Proton VPN Black Friday 2026 deals? The current Proton VPN offer cuts the two-year subscription to $2.99/month with 70% off. You pay $71.76 for the first 24 months, saving $168 compared with the displayed regular monthly price of $9.99 over the same period.

If you prefer a shorter commitment, the one-year Proton VPN deal offers 60% off at $3.99/month, billed at $47.88 for the first 12 months. Both options include a 30-day money-back guarantee, giving you a choice between the lowest monthly equivalent and a smaller upfront payment.

Proton VPN early Black Friday deals: Proton VPN sale from $2.99/month

Proton VPN Black Friday deals: Proton VPN sale plans in 2026

Here’s how the Proton VPN early Black Friday pricing breaks down:

The two-year plan offers the larger Proton VPN discount and the lowest monthly equivalent. It suits users who expect to keep using a VPN regularly and want to lock in the introductory rate for longer. The initial payment is $23.88 more than the one-year offer and covers an additional 12 months.

The one-year plan provides a shorter commitment and a lower upfront cost. At $47.88 for the first year, it is an alternative for shoppers who want a paid VPN without purchasing two years at once.

Both subscription lengths provide the paid VPN features, including up to 10 simultaneous connections, NetShield ad and tracker blocking, and Secure Core routing. Proton VPN also offers streaming and P2P support, with open-source apps and an independently audited no-logs policy.

The Proton VPN sale applies to the initial subscription term. According to the offer, both plans renew at $83.88 every 12 months: after the first 24 months for the two-year deal and after the first 12 months for the annual deal.

Want to learn more before subscribing? Read our complete Proton VPN review for a closer look at its privacy features, speeds, and streaming performance.

What is the best early Proton VPN Black Friday deal?

The two-year plan at $2.99/month with 70% off is the better-value option for long-term use. It offers the lowest monthly equivalent and keeps the introductory price in place for 24 months, with $71.76 paid upfront.

Choose the one-year plan at $3.99/month if a smaller initial payment matters more. Both offers include a 30-day money-back guarantee, so the main difference is how much you pay upfront and how long the introductory term lasts.

Get Proton Black Friday Deal 70% OFF