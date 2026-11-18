GTA 6 is already live in New Zealand, and some US Xbox players are getting into the game by switching their console location to New Zealand and restarting. When the game unlocked at midnight on November 19 in Auckland, it was still 6 a.m. on November 18 in New York and 3 a.m. in Los Angeles.

Rockstar scheduled Grand Theft Auto VI to launch at midnight local time on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. That gave Auckland players an 18-hour head start on New York. Even Tourism New Zealand joined in on launch day, posting on Instagram: “One perk of seeing the sun first? Getting GTA first too.”

How the GTA 6 New Zealand trick works on PS5 and Xbox

To make this work on PS5, you’d need a separate PlayStation Network (PSN) account set to New Zealand and a copy of GTA 6 purchased through that region’s PlayStation Store. You can use a virtual private network (VPN) set to New Zealand during setup, but that alone won’t unlock a copy you already bought from the US store.

On Xbox Series X|S, players who own the digital game can open Settings > System > Language & location, change Location to New Zealand, and restart the console. After the restart, they can open their installed copy of GTA 6. The setting to change is the console’s location. Players can leave the clock alone.

How to play GTA 6 early using a VPN?

If you want to use a GTA 6 VPN with your console, connect to a New Zealand server through a compatible router or share a VPN connection from your computer. This gives your console a New Zealand IP address. On Xbox, the location switch works without a VPN. On PS5, even with a New Zealand IP address, a US digital purchase still follows the US store’s release schedule.

For step-by-step console and VPN setup instructions, see our guide to playing GTA 6 early on Xbox and PS5.

Play GTA 6 with Proton VPN

What time does GTA 6 release in the US?

GTA 6 went live in New Zealand at midnight on November 19, when it was still 6 a.m. on November 18 in New York. For US PS5 players, the PlayStation Store lists a single nationwide unlock 18 hours later. Here’s when US digital copies become playable in each time zone.

US city PS5 release time Los Angeles 9 p.m. PST, November 18 Denver 10 p.m. MST, November 18 Chicago 11 p.m. CST, November 18 New York Midnight EST, November 19

For Xbox Series X|S, Rockstar gives a regional release time of midnight on November 19. The US Xbox page lists the date without a specific hour, so Xbox players should check the countdown on their console for their local unlock.