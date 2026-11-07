Proton VPN Black Friday deal 2026: limited-time sale with 75% off

Proton VPN Black Friday deal brings its 2-year subscription down to $2.49/month with 75% off. The shorter 1-year plan is also discounted, costing $2.49/month with 75% off, so you can choose how long you want to subscribe without missing out on the sale.

Both offers include a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can claim the 75% off Proton VPN Black Friday deal for the lowest monthly price or get the discounted annual plan if a shorter subscription suits you better.

Proton VPN Black Friday deal: sale is live

Proton VPN Black Friday deals are live

The current Proton VPN Black Friday deals include two subscription lengths, with monthly equivalents billed upfront.

Proton VPN, 2-year plan: 75% off , costing $2.49/month , billed at $59.76 for 24 months ( $180 savings )

, costing , billed at $59.76 for 24 months ( ) Proton VPN, 1-year plan: 75% off , costing $2.49/month , billed at $77.88 for 12 months ( $78 savings)

The 2-year plan gets you the lowest monthly price in this Proton VPN sale. At $2.49/month, it costs $1.00 less per month than the annual option and covers a full two years with one payment. It’s the more economical choice if you already use a VPN regularly or want a longer subscription.

The 1-year offer is useful if you prefer to commit for less time. Its $47.88 upfront payment is lower than the 2-year plan’s total, while the 75% Proton VPN discount still brings the monthly price below $4.00.

Choosing between the offers comes down to subscription length and budget. The longer plan puts the emphasis on a lower monthly cost, while the annual option gives you a smaller initial payment. Both come with a 30-day money-back guarantee, giving you time to try the service.

For more detail on its privacy features, apps, and performance, read our Proton VPN review before choosing your subscription.

What is the best Proton VPN Black Friday deal?

The 75% off 2-year plan is the best Proton VPN Black Friday deal for ongoing use. It has the largest discount and the lowest monthly price at $2.49, with an advertised saving of $168 over the subscription period.

If you’ve been considering Proton VPN, the Black Friday 2026 sale is a good opportunity to get a longer subscription for less. Get the Proton VPN 2-year deal for the lowest monthly rate, or choose the $2.49/month annual plan if you prefer a shorter commitment.