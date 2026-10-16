IPVanish early Black Friday deal 2026 is live: Sale with up to 85% OFF

IPVanish’s early Black Friday deals for 2026 are now live, bringing up to 85% OFF two-year plans. The early access sale launched on October 15, with the Essential plan starting at just $2.19/month. According to IPVanish’s announcement, these are its lowest rates of the year.

The IPVanish Black Friday sale includes Essential, Complete, and Advanced subscriptions, giving shoppers three discounted options ahead of the main shopping event. Whether you’re choosing your first VPN or replacing an existing subscription, the biggest percentage saving applies to the lowest-priced plan.

IPVanish early Black Friday deals 2026: Two-year plans up to 85% OFF

IPVanish early Black Friday sale: Essential at $2.19/month, Complete at $2.79/month, and Advanced at $3.29/month on two-year plans.

Here’s how the IPVanish early Black Friday pricing breaks down:

The Essential plan offers the lowest entry price and largest discount in this promotion. At $2.19/month, it is the strongest starting point for shoppers who primarily want a VPN and are comfortable choosing a two-year subscription.

IPVanish supports unlimited simultaneous connections, so one subscription can cover multiple devices at once. It also supports WireGuard and offers apps for popular desktop, mobile, and streaming platforms, making it useful for households with a mix of devices. cybernews.com

The Complete plan costs $2.79/month with an 82% discount. That is $0.60/month more than Essential at the advertised rates. Compare its included extras on the offer page to decide whether the additional features justify the difference for your needs.

The Advanced plan is also included in the IPVanish sale, at $3.29/month with 81% off. Its advertised monthly equivalent is $1.10 higher than Essential and $0.50 higher than Complete. Check the current package inclusions before choosing, particularly if you already pay for other privacy or security services.

All three advertised prices apply to two-year subscriptions, rather than month-to-month billing. Check the upfront charge and renewal terms at checkout before completing your purchase.

Want to learn more before subscribing? Read our complete IPVanish review for a closer look at its privacy features, speeds, and everyday performance.

What is the best early IPVanish Black Friday deal?

The two-year IPVanish Essential plan at $2.19/month is the best early Black Friday deal for shoppers prioritizing price. Its 85% discount is the largest in the announced lineup, and it has the lowest advertised monthly cost.

Complete and Advanced are worth comparing if you want the additional features included in those packages. For an affordable VPN subscription, however, Essential is the clearest value pick in the IPVanish Black Friday 2026 sale.

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