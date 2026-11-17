Proton VPN has launched its Black Friday 2026 sale, and it’s a good moment to protect a new or existing PC. The 2-year VPN Plus plan is 75% OFF, at just $2.49/month, and the 1-year Unlimited plan is 50% off at $6.49/month. Both come with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Proton VPN offers dedicated desktop apps for Windows, macOS, Linux, and Chromebooks. It covers everything from public Wi-Fi protection to streaming and torrenting. This Proton VPN discount gets you the full paid feature set for under $0.10 a day.

Proton VPN Black Friday deals 2026 for PC: get up to 75% OFF

Proton VPN Black Friday 2026 sale:

If you’re setting up a new PC or just want a better VPN on the one you have, here are the Proton VPN Black Friday deals currently available.

The 2-year plan offers the biggest savings in the Proton VPN Black Friday sale. Its price drops from $9.99/month to $2.49/month, so you pay $59.76 upfront for the first 24 months. The 1-year Unlimited plan costs $77.88 for the first 12 months. Both plans renew at a higher price after the introductory period, so it’s worth setting a reminder before then.

Here’s what you get on your PC or laptop with a paid Proton VPN plan:

Native desktop apps . Proton VPN works on Windows, macOS, Linux, and Chromebooks. You can minimize it to the system tray, set it to launch at startup, and switch between dark and light themes.

. Proton VPN works on Windows, macOS, Linux, and Chromebooks. You can minimize it to the system tray, set it to launch at startup, and switch between dark and light themes. Kill switch and split tunneling . The kill switch blocks your traffic if the VPN drops, and split tunneling lets you choose which apps use the VPN and which connect directly.

. The kill switch blocks your traffic if the VPN drops, and split tunneling lets you choose which apps use the VPN and which connect directly. Secure Core and NetShield . Secure Core routes your traffic through privacy-friendly countries like Switzerland, Iceland, and Sweden for an extra layer of protection. NetShield blocks ads, trackers, and malware-laden sites.

. Secure Core routes your traffic through privacy-friendly countries like Switzerland, Iceland, and Sweden for an extra layer of protection. NetShield blocks ads, trackers, and malware-laden sites. A huge server network . You get access to 22,100+ servers in 149 countries, including dedicated P2P servers for torrenting and Tor over VPN.

. You get access to 22,100+ servers in 149 countries, including dedicated P2P servers for torrenting and Tor over VPN. Up to 10 devices . One subscription also covers your phone, tablet, and other computers.

. One subscription also covers your phone, tablet, and other computers. Advanced controls. Power users can change the protocol, set custom DNS servers, enable port forwarding, and turn on VPN Accelerator for better speeds on long-distance connections.

Proton VPN is a Swiss-based service with open-source, independently audited apps and a strict no-logs policy. Want the full picture before you buy? Read our in-depth Proton VPN review to see how it performed in our speed, streaming, and privacy tests. Keep in mind that Proton VPN isn’t the fastest VPN we’ve tested, though it’s more than fast enough for everyday use.

What is the best Proton VPN Black Friday deal for PC?

The best Proton VPN deal for PC users is the 2-year plan at 75% OFF. At $2.49/month, it saves you $168 compared to the regular price and locks in the lowest monthly cost for two years. It’s the smartest pick if you plan to keep Proton VPN on your PC long-term and want to avoid paying full price for a while.

Since Proton VPN's plans include a 30-day money-back guarantee, you can install the app, test your speeds, and check streaming and torrenting before you’re fully committed. Just remember to check the renewal price before you check out, as both plans go up after the first billing period.