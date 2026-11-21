Proton VPN has launched its Black Friday 2026 sale. The 2-year plan is 75% OFF, at just $2.49/month, while the 1-year Unlimited plan is 50% OFF at $6.49/month. Both come with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Proton VPN Plus unlocks everything the free plan holds back, including the full server network, streaming support, the NetShield ad blocker, and connections on up to 10 devices. At this price, it works out to as little as $0.10 a day.

Proton VPN Plus Black Friday deal 2026: savings up to 75% OFF

Proton VPN Plus Black Friday 2026 sale

If you’re ready to upgrade to a paid plan, here is the main Proton VPN Plus Black Friday deal.

The 2-year VPN Plus plan is the biggest saving in this year's Proton VPN Black Friday sale. Its price drops from $9.99/month to $2.49/month, so you pay $59.76 upfront for the first 24 months.

Here’s what Proton VPN Plus adds over the free plan:

The full server network . You get 22,100+ servers in 149 countries, compared with servers in just 10 countries on the free plan. You can also choose your server location, which free users can’t do.

. You get 22,100+ servers in 149 countries, compared with servers in just 10 countries on the free plan. You can also choose your server location, which free users can’t do. Streaming and torrenting . Plus reliably unblocks Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, and HBO Max, and includes dedicated P2P servers.

. Plus reliably unblocks Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, and HBO Max, and includes dedicated P2P servers. NetShield . This built-in blocker stops ads, trackers, and malicious sites.

. This built-in blocker stops ads, trackers, and malicious sites. Secure Core . Your traffic is routed through privacy-friendly countries such as Switzerland and Iceland before it reaches the internet.

. Your traffic is routed through privacy-friendly countries such as Switzerland and Iceland before it reaches the internet. Up to 10 devices . One subscription covers your computer, phone, tablet, and more.

. One subscription covers your computer, phone, tablet, and more. Speed boosters. VPN Accelerator and 10Gbps servers help maintain speeds on long-distance connections.

Proton VPN is a Swiss-based service with open-source, independently audited apps and a strict no-logs policy. For the full picture, read our in-depth Proton VPN review to see how it performed in our speed, streaming, and privacy tests.

What is the best Proton VPN Plus Black Friday deal?

The best Proton VPN deal is the 2-year VPN Plus plan at 75% OFF. Starting at $2.49/month, it locks in the lowest monthly cost for two years. It’s the smartest pick if you already know you want a VPN you can rely on in the long term.

All Proton VPN plans include a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try the service without any risk. Just remember to check the renewal price before you check out, as both plans go up after the first billing period.