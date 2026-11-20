TunnelBear’s Black Friday deals for 2026 are live, bringing Unlimited down to $3.33/month with 70% off. Both the 1-year and 3-year subscriptions have the same monthly price, so you can choose a shorter plan without giving up the discount.

The offer includes unlimited data and unlimited devices, alongside country and city-level server selection. Get the TunnelBear Black Friday deal to secure the discounted annual plan, or check TunnelBear’s subscription options if you’re considering longer access.

TunnelBear Black Friday sale: current plans and prices

TunnelBear Black Friday offer 2026

The current TunnelBear Black Friday offers include two discounted subscriptions.

TunnelBear Unlimited , 1-year plan: 47% off , costing $3.33/month . Includes unlimited secure browsing, unlimited devices, premium VPN servers, and priority customer support.

, costing . Includes unlimited secure browsing, unlimited devices, premium VPN servers, and priority customer support. TunnelBear Unlimited , 3-year plan: 70% off , costing $3.33/month . Includes the same Unlimited features with three years of access.

The annual plan is the standout TunnelBear Black Friday deal, matching the 3-year subscription’s monthly price without requiring you to choose the longer term. It’s a straightforward way to get a full year of VPN access at 70% off.

Unlimited data means you can keep using the VPN without working around a monthly allowance. Unlimited devices also lets you cover your computer, phone, tablet, and other supported devices under the same subscription.

The package includes country selection and city-level server selection, giving you more control over where you connect. Split tunneling lets you choose which traffic uses the VPN on supported platforms, while premium VPN servers and priority customer support round out the subscription.

If you already know you want TunnelBear for several years, the 3-year offer lets you secure longer access at the same $3.33/month price. The monthly plan suits brief use, although the discounted annual subscription offers much better value for regular browsing.

For a closer look at the apps, privacy features, and performance, read our TunnelBear review.

What is the best TunnelBear Black Friday deal in 2026?

TunnelBear Unlimited’s 3-year plan is the best-value choice at $3.33/month with 70% off. It gives you the same monthly price and features as the 1-year offer, with a longer subscription.

For everyday VPN use, the combination of unlimited data, unlimited devices, and flexible server selection makes the annual offer an appealing option. Claim the TunnelBear Black Friday deal and get a year of Unlimited access at the discounted price.

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