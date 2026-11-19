The standout offer in the Surfshark Black Friday sale is Surfshark One for $2.49/month. That’s the same price as the entry-level Starter plan, but One adds antivirus, scam protection, and data breach alerts. With the 88% discount and 3 extra months, you pay $67.23 upfront for 27 months.

If you’d prefer to spend less today, the 12-month Surfshark One deal costs $44.85 for 15 months, or $2.99/month. The biggest price difference is on Surfshark One+, the tier that includes data removal by Incogni. For that plan, choosing 27 months over 15 adds just $2.88 to the upfront bill.

Surfshark Black Friday deals compared: Starter, One, and One+

Surfshark Black Friday deal 2026 sale live 88% OFF + 3 months FREE

All three Surfshark plans include 3 extra months when you choose a 12- or 24-month subscription. Here’s what each Black Friday deal includes:

Surfshark Starter includes the VPN with unlimited device connections and Alternative ID, which lets you use an alternate identity for online sign-ups. The 24-month offer is 87% off , bringing it to $2.49/month . The 12-month offer is 84% off at $2.99/month .

, bringing it to . The 12-month offer is at . Surfshark One adds antivirus, scam protection, and Surfshark Alert, which notifies you if your personal information appears in a data breach. It has the largest Surfshark discount at 88% off the 24-month plan or 85% off the 12-month plan. Both offers match Starter’s price.

the 24-month plan or the 12-month plan. Both offers match Starter’s price. Surfshark One+ includes everything in One, plus data removal by Incogni and identity theft coverage for eligible subscribers. The 24-month deal drops to $3.99/month at 83% off . The 12-month deal costs $6.99/month at 69% off .

Here’s how the advertised monthly rates translate into what you pay at checkout:

Surfshark plan 24 months + 3 extra 12 months + 3 extra Billed monthly Starter $2.49/month,

$67.23 upfront $2.99/month,

$44.85 upfront $18.95 One $2.49/month,

$67.23 upfront $2.99/month,

$44.85 upfront $19.95 One+ $3.99/month,

$107.73 upfront $6.99/month,

$104.85 upfront $22.85

The monthly option makes sense if you only need a VPN briefly. For a one-month trip, for example, Starter costs $18.95 and covers every device you bring. Once you need three months, the math changes. Three monthly Starter payments total $56.85, which is already $12 more than buying the 15-month Starter or One offer.

Surfshark lists a 30-day money-back guarantee on all three tiers. The upfront totals above cover the first subscription term, and tax may apply. Check the renewal price at checkout if you plan to keep your subscription beyond the promotional period.

For a closer look at how the VPN performs across devices, including our speed and streaming tests, read the Cybernews Surfshark VPN review. cybernews.com

What is the best Surfshark Black Friday deal?

Surfshark One at $67.23 for 27 months is the best Black Friday deal for most people. It ties Starter for the lowest monthly rate and includes three features Starter leaves out. If you want the same tools with a smaller upfront payment, the 15-month One deal saves you $22.38 at checkout.

If you specifically want Incogni to request removal of your personal information from data brokers, the 27-month Surfshark One+ deal is the better buy within that tier. At $107.73, it costs just $2.88 more than the 15-month One+ subscription and gives you a full additional year.

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