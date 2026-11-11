Looking for a Proton VPN Black Friday deal for your phone? The 2026 sale is live, offering up to 75% off the paid VPN subscription. You can get Proton VPN Plus for just $2.49/month with a 2-year plan, or choose a 1-year subscription for a shorter commitment.

Proton VPN has dedicated apps for Android and iOS, making it easy to protect your phone when browsing, streaming, or connecting to public Wi-Fi. Its paid plan also includes advanced privacy features, such as Secure Core and NetShield, which block ads, trackers, and malware.

If you want to secure your phone without paying the regular subscription price, this Proton VPN Black Friday sale is worth checking out..

Proton VPN Black Friday deals for phone 2026

Proton VPN Black Friday 2026 sale offers

Proton VPN currently has two discounted subscription options.

Proton VPN Plus 2-year plan: 75% OFF – get Proton VPN Plus for $2.49/month, billed at $59.76 for the first 24 months. Save $180 compared to the regular monthly price.

– get Proton VPN Plus for $2.49/month, billed at $59.76 for the first 24 months. Save $180 compared to the regular monthly price. Proton VPN Unlimited 1-year plan: 50% OFF – get Proton VPN Unlimited for $6.49/month, billed at $77.88 for the first 12 months. Save $78 compared to the regular monthly price.

Both subscriptions support up to 10 simultaneous connections, so you can protect your phone alongside your laptop, tablet, and other devices. They also include a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Proton VPN Black Friday deals for phone in detail

Proton VPN keeps its paid offer simple. Both subscription options give you access to the same premium features. The main difference is how long you commit and how much you pay upfront.

Proton VPN Plus is a standalone VPN subscription with premium features like Secure Core, NetShield, streaming support, and up to 10 simultaneous connections. Proton Unlimited includes all VPN Plus features, but also adds premium access to Proton Mail, Proton Pass, Proton Drive, and Proton Calendar. Choose VPN Plus if you only need a VPN, or Unlimited if you want a complete privacy-focused suite of apps.

Can you use Proton VPN for free on your phone?

Yes. Proton VPN also offers a free plan with unlimited data and no ads. You can download the app on Android or iOS and use it without purchasing a subscription.

However, the free version has limitations. You get access to servers in only 10 countries and you can't manually choose your server location. Speeds are also more limited, and you don't get premium features such as Secure Core or NetShield.

Overall, the paid plans are more advantageous if you want more server locations, faster connections, streaming support, and additional privacy tools.

For a closer look at its mobile apps, privacy features, speed, and overall performance, read our Proton VPN review.

What is the best Proton VPN for phone Black Friday deal?

The 2-year Proton VPN Plus subscription is the best Black Friday deal if you want long-term protection for your phone. It comes with a 75% discount, giving you the lowest monthly price and access to all premium features. You can also use the same subscription on up to 10 devices.

If you only need basic protection and don't require premium features, Proton VPN's free plan is another option. It offers unlimited data and works on both Android and iPhone, although you get fewer server locations and less flexibility.

Before subscribing, check the total upfront payment and renewal terms. The Black Friday discount applies to the initial subscription period, after which the plan renews at the regular price.