Bitdefender has launched its Black Friday 2026 sale on Bitdefender Premium VPN, cutting 57% OFF the yearly plan. For the first 12 months, you’ll pay just $29.99/year, down from $69.99/year, which means you can get Bitdefender VPN for just $2.50/month. One subscription covers up to 10 devices, and every plan is backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you’ve been putting off getting a VPN, this sale makes the choice easy. The yearly plan costs less than half of what you’d pay on a month-to-month basis, and it still gives you the full Premium VPN with 3,000+ servers to connect to.

Bitdefender VPN Black Friday deals 2026: 57% OFF the yearly plan

Bitdefender is offering two ways to pay for Premium VPN this year, and here’s how the Black Friday pricing looks.

Bitdefender Premium VPN Black Friday sale: yearly plan at 57% OFF, $2.50/month

Bitdefender Premium VPN yearly plan: 57% OFF, now $29.99/year for the first 12 months, or $2.50/month (save $40)

Bitdefender VPN Black Friday deal 2026 in detail

Bitdefender VPN Premium plan covers up to 10 devices and 3,000+ servers. The difference is the price and how you pay for it. The yearly plan is the only one that gets the Black Friday discount. It’s billed annually, so you pay the $29.99/year up front for your first 12 months, which makes it the best value option. That saves you $40.00 off the regular $69.99 price. The monthly plan costs $6.99 and is billed month by month, which adds up to $83.88 over a year. That makes the yearly deal about $54.00 cheaper than paying monthly.

Keep in mind that the $29.99/year price applies to the first 12 months, and sales tax may apply at checkout. Check Bitdefender’s terms of use on the pricing page for what happens when the first year ends.

So what do you get for the money? Bitdefender Premium VPN gives you 3,000+ servers in 100 countries, and it supports the WireGuard, OpenVPN, and IKEv2 protocols. In our tests, it unblocked major streaming services including Netflix, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, and Disney+, and its download speeds held up well on long-distance servers like New York and Singapore. It also comes with a kill switch, split tunneling, Double Hop for routing your traffic through two servers, and a system-wide ad blocker and anti-tracker. One thing to note is that it doesn’t have a Linux app, so it’s best suited to Windows, Mac, iPhone, and Android users.

Want the full details before you buy? Read our in-depth Bitdefender VPN review to see how it performed in our speed, streaming, and privacy tests.

What is the best Bitdefender VPN Black Friday deal in 2026?

The best Bitdefender VPN Black Friday deal is the yearly Premium plan at 57% OFF. From $2.50/month, it costs less than half of the $6.99 monthly price, and it’s the only plan that gets the discount. If you plan to use a VPN for more than a couple of months, it’s the obvious pick. The yearly plan is also a good fit if you have lots of devices to cover. Up to 10 devices on one subscription means you can protect a laptop, phone, tablet, and your family’s gadgets without paying extra. That works out to a lot less than most VPNs charge for the same coverage.

Since all plans come with a 30-day money-back guarantee, you can try Bitdefender's yearly deal without much risk. Just remember to check the terms of use for pricing after the first year before you buy.