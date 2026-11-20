Private Internet Access (PIA) has launched its Black Friday 2026 sale, with discounts of up to 84% on VPN subscriptions. The best offer is the 2-year plan, which comes with 2 extra months free. You also get unlimited simultaneous connections, RAM-only servers, and the MACE ad and tracker blocker with every subscription.

If you're looking for an affordable VPN that can protect all your devices, this PIA Black Friday deal is worth checking out. You can get the PIA discount here or compare the available subscription options below.

Private Internet Access Black Friday deals 2026

PIA Black Friday offers 2026

PIA currently offers 3 subscription options.

PIA 2-year plan: 84% OFF – get the full VPN service for 2 years, plus 2 extra months free. This is the best-value option in the current PIA Black Friday sale.

– get the full VPN service for 2 years, plus 2 extra months free. This is the best-value option in the current PIA Black Friday sale. PIA 6-month plan: 37% OFF – get the same VPN features with a discounted 6-month subscription.

– get the same VPN features with a discounted 6-month subscription. PIA 1-month plan: no discount – get the full VPN service with unlimited simultaneous connections, RAM-only servers, WireGuard, and MACE ad and tracker blocking.

PIA Black Friday deals in detail

Unlike VPN providers with several feature tiers, Private Internet Access keeps things simple. You get the same core VPN features regardless of the subscription length.

All 3 subscriptions include the same VPN features, such as unlimited simultaneous connections, RAM-only servers, WireGuard and OpenVPN protocols, split tunneling, and MACE ad and tracker blocking. The main differences are the subscription length and discount. The 1-month plan is best if you want flexibility without a long-term commitment, while the 6-month option offers a middle ground with 37% off. However, the 2-year plan is the best value, with 84% off and 2 extra months free. It also supports P2P traffic across its server network, making it a good choice for long-term VPN use and file sharing.

For a closer look at its speed, security, privacy features, and everyday performance, read our Private Internet Access VPN review.

What is the best PIA Black Friday deal?

The PIA 2-year subscription is the best Black Friday deal for most people. It offers the biggest discount at 84% off and includes 2 extra months free. You also get unlimited simultaneous connections, so you can protect all your devices with one account.

The 6-month plan is a reasonable alternative if you don't want to commit for two years. However, if you're already considering a long-term VPN subscription, the 2-year offer provides much better value.

The monthly plan makes sense if you only need VPN protection temporarily. Just remember that the Black Friday discount applies to the longer subscriptions, so check the total upfront payment and renewal terms before subscribing.