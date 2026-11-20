Looking for a free VPN this Black Friday 2026? Proton VPN black friday sale offers a permanently free plan with unlimited data, while NordVPN, Surfshark, ExpressVPN, and CyberGhost provide free trials lasting from 24 hours to seven days, depending on the provider and platform.

Black Friday also brings substantial discounts if you decide to upgrade. You can save up to 88% on Surfshark, try NordVPN before subscribing, or choose another premium VPN with promotional prices starting at $1.99/month . Some providers also include extra subscription months at no additional cost.

Best free VPN Black Friday deals 2026

Proton VPN offers one of the best free VPNs on the market

These five VPN providers offer either a free plan or a limited-time trial, with additional savings available on their paid subscriptions:

Proton VPN – permanently free VPN with unlimited data and no subscription deadline. Upgrade to VPN Plus with 75% OFF at $2.49/month on the 2-year plan.

– permanently free VPN with unlimited data and no subscription deadline. Upgrade to VPN Plus with on the 2-year plan. NordVPN – 3-day free trial on eligible Prime plans or a separate 3 -day Android trial. Black Friday discounts reach 78% OFF , with subscriptions starting at $2.99/month .

– 3-day free trial on eligible Prime plans or a separate 3 -day Android trial. Black Friday discounts reach , with subscriptions starting at . Surfshark – 7 -day free trial for new customers and up to 88% OFF paid subscriptions, starting at $2.49/month .

– 7 -day free trial for new customers and paid subscriptions, starting at . ExpressVPN – 3 -day free trial through iOS and Android apps. Save up to 81% , with Black Friday pricing starting at $2.79/month .

– 3 -day free trial through iOS and Android apps. Save , with Black Friday pricing starting at . CyberGhost – free trials lasting 24 hours on desktop, three days on Android, or seven days on iOS. Its Black Friday offer provides 85% OFF at $1.99/month .

The advertised monthly prices reflect the effective cost over each promotional subscription period. Paid subscriptions are billed upfront, while free trials have their own eligibility, payment, and cancellation conditions.

Free VPN plans and trials available this Black Friday

Proton VPN – permanently free VPN with unlimited data

Unlike most premium VPN providers, Proton VPN offers a free plan without an expiration date. You can use it indefinitely without paying a subscription fee, making it a practical option for basic online privacy.

The free version includes unlimited data, encrypted connections, and a no-logs policy. However, it only allows one simultaneous connection, with access to servers in 10 countries and limitations on server selection and premium features.

If you need more flexibility, Proton VPN's Black Friday sale includes two discounted subscriptions:

Proton VPN Plus – 75% OFF, $2.49/month (billed $59.76 for 24 months): Expands protection to 10 simultaneous devices and adds more server locations, faster connections, NetShield ad blocking, and streaming support.

(billed $59.76 for 24 months): Expands protection to 10 simultaneous devices and adds more server locations, faster connections, NetShield ad blocking, and streaming support. Proton Unlimited – 50% OFF, $6.49/month (billed $77.88 for 12 months): Combines Proton VPN with encrypted email, a password manager, cloud storage, and other Proton services.

VPN Plus renews at $83.88 every 12 months after the initial term, while Proton Unlimited renews at $119.88 annually.

The paid plans are worth considering if you frequently use a VPN for streaming, need specific server locations, or want to protect several devices. Otherwise, Proton's free version remains available regardless of the Black Friday promotion.

For more information about its features and performance, read our Proton VPN review.

NordVPN – 3-day free trial and up to 78% off

NordVPN offers a 3-day free trial for eligible first-time customers who choose a 1-year or 2-year Prime subscription. The trial is available in selected countries, including the US, UK, and Canada, and requires a credit card or PayPal account.

You can access the features included in Prime throughout the trial. However, the subscription begins automatically once the seven days end unless you cancel beforehand.

Android users also have a separate 3 -day free trial through Google Play, subject to the store's eligibility and billing conditions.

NordVPN's Black Friday 2026 sale includes six discounted subscriptions.

2-year plans with 3 extra months:

1-year plans with 3 extra months:

The Complete 2-year plan has the largest percentage discount at 78% off, while Basic is the cheapest option for users primarily interested in VPN protection.

Keep in mind that the 3-day free trial is tied to eligible Prime subscriptions, not the cheaper Basic and Complete offers. If you want to use the trial before paying, check the exact plan and billing terms at signup.

Our NordVPN review provides more information on its security features, connection speeds, and apps.

Surfshark – 7 -day free trial with discounts up to 88%

Surfshark lets new customers test its VPN free for 7 days before a paid subscription begins. The offer applies to eligible 12-month and 24-month plans and can be activated using a credit card, PayPal, or Apple Pay.

During the trial, Surfshark supports up to three simultaneous connections. Once you move to a paid subscription, that restriction is removed, allowing unlimited device connections.

The trial also provides access to the features included in your chosen plan. If you don't cancel before it expires, Surfshark automatically charges the subscription price.

There are six Surfshark Black Friday deals to choose from.

2-year plans with 3 extra months:

1-year plans with 3 extra months:

The 2-year Surfshark One plan stands out because it costs the same as Starter while including antivirus and additional security features. Both subscriptions come with three bonus months.

Surfshark is also worth considering if you need a VPN for several devices. Its paid plans allow unlimited simultaneous connections, making it convenient for households with multiple phones, laptops, and other connected devices.

Read our Surfshark VPN review for more details about its performance and security tools.

ExpressVPN – 3 -day mobile trial and up to 81% off

ExpressVPN provides a 3 -day free trial to eligible new users on iOS and Android. You can activate the trial through the mobile app and test the VPN before the subscription begins.

Unlike a direct website purchase, mobile trial billing is managed by the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. You need to cancel within the trial period to avoid being charged under the applicable store terms.

The service supports additional devices once your account is active, so you can also evaluate its VPN performance across compatible platforms.

ExpressVPN's Black Friday promotion offers discounts on Basic, Advanced, and Pro subscriptions.

2-year plans with 4 extra months:

1-year plans with 3 extra months:

Basic carries the biggest Black Friday discount at 81% off on the 2-year plan. Advanced and Pro cost more but include additional tools for users looking beyond basic VPN protection.

One thing to keep in mind is that the website's promotional prices may differ from subscriptions purchased through the mobile app stores. If you activate the 3 -day trial through Apple or Google, check the displayed price before allowing the subscription to renew.

You can also find more information in our ExpressVPN review.

CyberGhost – free trials on desktop and mobile, plus 85% off

CyberGhost provides several trial options, making it one of the more flexible services for testing a VPN without immediately purchasing a subscription.

Depending on your device, you can get:

24-hour desktop trial: available on Windows and macOS without entering payment details.

available on Windows and macOS without entering payment details. 3-day Android trial: available through Google Play, with an accepted payment method required.

available through Google Play, with an accepted payment method required. 7-day iOS trial: available through the App Store, with billing beginning if you don't cancel before the trial ends.

All three trials give users access to CyberGhost's premium VPN features, including encrypted connections, its server network, and tools for improving online privacy.

CyberGhost also has a discounted long-term subscription for Black Friday:

CyberGhost 2 years + 4 months – 85% OFF, $1.99/month (billed $61.32 for 28 months): Includes the full VPN service, seven simultaneous device connections, and a 45 -day money-back guarantee.

The provider also sells a six-month plan for $6.99/month and a monthly subscription for $12.99 , but neither is advertised with the same Black Friday discount.

At $1.99/month , CyberGhost has the lowest advertised monthly equivalent among the five providers listed here. Its long-term deal is useful if you want affordable VPN protection after testing the service.

However, the promotional price requires an upfront payment for the full 28-month period. The subscription subsequently renews at $61.32 annually unless canceled.

For more details about its servers, privacy features, and performance, read our CyberGhost VPN review.

Can you use a VPN money-back guarantee instead of a free trial?

Yes, but a money-back guarantee is different from a free trial.

A free trial gives eligible users temporary access without charging the subscription fee during the trial period. A money-back guarantee requires an upfront payment, which you may recover by requesting a refund within the specified period.

All five providers offer refund policies for eligible paid subscriptions:

Proton VPN: 30 -day money-back guarantee on paid plans.

30 -day money-back guarantee on paid plans. NordVPN: 30 -day money-back guarantee.

30 -day money-back guarantee. Surfshark: 30 -day money-back guarantee.

30 -day money-back guarantee. ExpressVPN: 30 -day money-back guarantee for eligible first-time subscriptions purchased directly from the provider.

30 -day money-back guarantee for eligible first-time subscriptions purchased directly from the provider. CyberGhost: 45 -day money-back guarantee on subscriptions of six months or longer, or 14 days on the monthly plan.

Refund eligibility can depend on the purchase method. For example, ExpressVPN subscriptions purchased through Apple or Google are subject to the respective app store's refund rules rather than the provider's standard 30 -day guarantee.

Money-back guarantees are especially useful if a short free trial isn't enough to evaluate connection speeds, streaming performance, or everyday usability. However, you'll need to pay for the subscription first and request the refund within the eligible period.

If you want to avoid an upfront payment altogether, Proton VPN's free plan or one of the eligible free trials is the more practical choice.

What is the best free VPN Black Friday deal?

Proton VPN is the strongest option for permanently free VPN access. Its unlimited data allowance and lack of a subscription deadline make it suitable for users who want basic privacy protection without paying.

For premium features, Surfshark offers an appealing combination of a 7 -day trial and substantial Black Friday discounts. Its 2-year One subscription costs $2.49/month with 88% off and includes antivirus alongside the VPN.

NordVPN is worth considering if you qualify for its 3-day Prime trial and want to test its broader cybersecurity package. ExpressVPN offers a shorter mobile trial, while CyberGhost provides a convenient card-free desktop option and the lowest advertised monthly subscription price at $1.99 .

Ultimately, the decision comes down to whether you need a VPN that's free indefinitely, temporary access to premium features, or a discounted long-term subscription. Black Friday makes the premium options cheaper, but there's no need to subscribe if a free plan already meets your needs.