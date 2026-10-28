NordVPN and Proton VPN have launched their Black Friday deals for 2026, giving you a chance to save on premium VPN subscriptions before the main shopping event. NordVPN offers up to 78% off selected long-term plans, while Proton VPN has discounts of up to 75%. In this NordVPN vs Proton VPN Black Friday comparison, I'll break down the current offers, prices, and features to help you find the better deal.

Best NordVPN vs Proton VPN Black Friday deals 2026

Both providers are offering Black Friday discounts on longer subscriptions. NordVPN has the biggest advertised discount, while Proton VPN is worth considering if privacy-focused features are your priority.

NordVPN's Black Friday sale offers discounts of up to 78% on selected 2-year subscriptions, with three extra months included. Here are the current offers to consider:

NordVPN Basic : Save 69% and pay $3.49/month on the 2-year plan, plus 3 extra months

: Save 69% and pay $3.49/month on the 2-year plan, plus 3 extra months NordVPN Complete : Save 78% and pay $3.99/month on the 2-year plan, plus 3 extra months

: Save 78% and pay $3.99/month on the 2-year plan, plus 3 extra months NordVPN Prime: Save 71% and pay $6.99/month on the 2-year plan, plus 3 extra months

NordVPN's early Black Friday 2026 deals offer up to 78% off selected subscriptions

Proton VPN's Black Friday promotion focuses on its Plus subscription, with the biggest discount available to customers who choose a 2-year plan. If you want to spend less up front, the 1-year subscription is another option.

Proton VPN Black Friday 2026 deal with up to 75% off its 2-year subscription

Both NordVPN and Proton VPN include a 30-day money-back guarantee.

NordVPN Black Friday deals in detail

NordVPN offers 3 main subscription tiers, so you can choose between a straightforward VPN and a more comprehensive security package. Here's a closer look at the available deals:

NordVPN Basic . At $3.49/month with 69% off, Basic is a good starting point for secure browsing, encrypted connections, and access to NordVPN's global server network.

. At $3.49/month with 69% off, Basic is a good starting point for secure browsing, encrypted connections, and access to NordVPN's global server network. NordVPN Complete . At $3.99/month with 78% off, Complete is the strongest value if you want more than a VPN. It combines VPN protection with a password manager and encrypted cloud storage, alongside additional security features.

. At $3.99/month with 78% off, Complete is the strongest value if you want more than a VPN. It combines VPN protection with a password manager and encrypted cloud storage, alongside additional security features. NordVPN Prime. At $6.99/month with 71% off, Prime is designed for people who want a broader collection of security and identity protection tools in one subscription.

While the 2-year plan offers the biggest discount, you can also save up to 67% with an annual subscription. If you're unsure which tier to choose, read our NordVPN review for a closer look at its performance, security features, and ease of use.

Proton VPN Black Friday deals in detail

Proton VPN offers a free plan, but its Plus subscription is where you unlock the provider's full range of premium features. During the Black Friday sale, you can save on both annual and 2-year subscriptions:

Proton VPN Plus, 2-year plan . Get 70% off and pay $2.99/month. This plan offers the best long-term savings if you're comfortable committing to a 2-year subscription.

. Get 70% off and pay $2.99/month. This plan offers the best long-term savings if you're comfortable committing to a 2-year subscription. Proton VPN Plus, 1-year plan. Get 75% off and pay $2.49/month. It's a good alternative if you want premium VPN features without committing to a 2-year plan.

Proton VPN is a top choice for users who value privacy-focused tools, including Secure Core, and want a premium VPN with streaming and ad-blocking features. Read our Proton VPN review to learn more about its performance, privacy protections, and features.

What is the best NordVPN vs Proton VPN Black Friday deal?

NordVPN offers the best Black Friday deal. You can save up to 78% on the Complete plan, plus get 3 extra months. This offer is a strong choice if you want VPN protection bundled with other security tools.

On the other hand, Proton VPN Plus is cheaper at $2.49/month on its 2-year plan, so it's the better pick if you're looking for a lower monthly cost and privacy-focused features.

If you're comparing the NordVPN vs Proton VPN Black Friday deals, I'd recommend NordVPN for its larger 78% discount and broader security bundle. Proton VPN Plus is a good alternative if you prefer a lower monthly cost of $2.49/month and privacy-focused features.