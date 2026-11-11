Windscribe Black Friday deals 2026: sale is already live

Looking for early Windscribe Black Friday deals? The provider currently offers a yearly plan at $5.75/month, a monthly subscription at $9.00, and a customizable Build A Plan option for users who only need select locations.

You can check Windscribe’s current plans or get the Black Friday deal if you’re ready to upgrade. Windscribe also has a free version, giving you a way to try the VPN before choosing a paid plan.

Windscribe Black Friday 2026 deals: available offers

Windscribe Black Friday offers

Here are the options available if you’re shopping for Windscribe during Black Friday.

Windscribe Yearly Plan for $5.75/month – a subscription for users who want ongoing VPN access

– a subscription for users who want ongoing VPN access Windscribe Monthly Plan for $9.00/month – suits shorter periods of use without an annual subscription

– suits shorter periods of use without an annual subscription Windscribe Build A Plan for $1.00 per location per month , with a $3 minimum monthly purchase – lets you choose the locations you need

, with a lets you choose the locations you need Windscribe Free for $0.00, with 2GB of data per month, or 10GB/month when you add and confirm your email address – a useful option for occasional VPN use or trying Windscribe before upgrading

The yearly plan is the best-value option for a full Windscribe subscription. Its $5.75 monthly equivalent is discounted compared with the $9.00 month-by-month price, making it a sensible choice if you use a VPN regularly.

The monthly plan is useful when you only need access for a short time, such as a trip abroad. Build A Plan takes a different approach: you select particular locations rather than purchasing the full subscription, allowing you to tailor the package to your needs.

For more detail on the VPN’s features and performance, read our Windscribe review. That can help you decide which subscription makes the most sense for how you browse, work, or travel.

Windscribe’s free version is also worth considering. It includes 2GB of monthly data, increasing to 10GB/month when you add and confirm your email address. It’s a useful starting point for occasional use or trying the service before upgrading.

What is the best Windscribe Black Friday deal?

The yearly plan at $5.75/month is the strongest choice for regular use, giving you a full subscription with one annual payment. If you already know you want Windscribe throughout the year, get the Black Friday yearly plan offer to keep the monthly equivalent lower.

For shorter use, the $9.00 monthly plan offers more flexibility, while Build A Plan suits users who need specific locations. If you’re still deciding, start with the free version and see how Windscribe fits your routine.

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