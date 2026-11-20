If you are looking for the best possible Black Friday 2026 price on top-tier privacy protection, you need the right coupon code. By using code BLACKFRIDAYCN, you can unlock Surfshark’s most aggressive offer of the year: an up to 88% discount plus 4 extra months.

This limited-time deal drops the price of one of the world's top-rated premium VPNs to just $2.49/month. Whether you need to secure unlimited devices, stream geo-blocked content without buffering, or protect your digital identity, applying this code at checkout ensures you don't overpay this holiday season.

Use code BLACKFRIDAYCN and save up to 88% off! Get the deal

How much you save with this code

The BLACKFRIDAYCN coupon code automatically applies the maximum discount to all Surfshark long-term plans. It reduces standard pricing by hundreds of dollars for up to 28 full months of coverage.

Here is the exact pricing and massive savings you unlock today:

Surfshark Starter (24 months) – $2.49/month (billed $67.23 for 28 months): Best for VPN protection and unlimited devices. $463.68 OFF the standard $530.60 price.

– (billed $67.23 for 28 months): Best for VPN protection and unlimited devices. the standard $530.60 price. Surfshark One (24 months) – $2.49/month (billed $67.23 for 28 months): Adds Antivirus, breach alerts, and Alternative ID. $491.68 OFF the standard $558.60 price.

– (billed $67.23 for 28 months): Adds Antivirus, breach alerts, and Alternative ID. the standard $558.60 price. Surfshark One+ (24 months) – $3.99/month (billed $107.73 for 28 months): Maximum privacy with personal data removal services. $533.68 OFF the standard $639.80 price.

– (billed $107.73 for 28 months): Maximum privacy with personal data removal services. the standard $639.80 price. Surfshark Starter (12 months) – $2.79/month (billed $44.64 for 16 months): Best for VPN essentials with a shorter commitment. $258.56 OFF the standard $303.20 price.

– (billed $44.64 for 16 months): Best for VPN essentials with a shorter commitment. the standard $303.20 price. Surfshark One (12 months) – $2.79/month (billed $44.64 for 16 months): Includes Antivirus, breach alerts, and Alternative ID. $274.65 OFF the standard $319.20 price.

– (billed $44.64 for 16 months): Includes Antivirus, breach alerts, and Alternative ID. the standard $319.20 price. Surfshark One+ (12 months) – $6.49/month (billed $103.84 for 16 months): Adds personal data removal services for broader privacy protection. $261.76 OFF the standard $365.60 price.

Surfshark Black Friday coupon code BLACKFRIDAYCN

Why act now?

While many VPNs offer standard seasonal discounts, this specific Surfshark Black Friday discount code guarantees you are getting their absolute best price for 2026.

Beyond the massive savings, your discounted subscription includes:

Unlimited simultaneous connections . Protect all your devices with one Surfshark subscription, starting at just $2.49/month on the 24-month plan.

. Protect all your devices with one Surfshark subscription, starting at just on the 24-month plan. Alternative ID and privacy tools . All plans include masked email and personal detail generators, an ad blocker, cookie pop-up blocker, rotating IP, and Dynamic MultiHop.

. All plans include masked email and personal detail generators, an ad blocker, cookie pop-up blocker, rotating IP, and Dynamic MultiHop. Antivirus and scam protection . Surfshark One and One+ add real-time antivirus, webcam protection, scam text and email detection, and alerts about leaked personal information.

. Surfshark One and One+ add real-time antivirus, webcam protection, scam text and email detection, and alerts about leaked personal information. Personal data removal. Surfshark One+ includes Incogni, which helps remove your information from company databases and people-search websites in supported regions. It also provides identity theft coverage of up to $1 million for eligible US residents, excluding New York State.

Don't miss out! This offer is time-sensitive. To lock in up to $533.68 in savings, ensure code BLACKFRIDAYCN is active at checkout. All plans come with a 30-day money-back guarantee, letting you see whether Surfshark is the right fit for you.