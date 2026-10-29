The Surfshark Black Friday and Proton VPN Black Friday sales have both started early this year, giving privacy-minded shoppers a head start on the season's biggest VPN discounts. Surfshark is offering up to 88% off plus 3 extra months, while Proton VPN is running a 75% off limited-time offer on its 2-year plan. Below, I break down every Surfshark discount and Proton VPN sale currently live, so you can decide which early Black Friday VPN deal is worth grabbing before the November 27th rush.

Surfshark vs Proton VPN Black Friday deals 2026: what's the offer right now



Here is a quick look at every Surfshark Black Friday deal and Proton VPN Black Friday deal currently available.



Surfshark's early Black Friday 2026 sale offers up to 88% off its Starter, One, and One+ plans, with 3 extra months included

Proton VPN's Black Friday 2026 deal takes up to 75% off its 2-year plan and 75% off the 1-year plan

Proton VPN 2-year plan: 75% OFF at $2.49/month , saving $168 . Billed $71.76 for the first 24 months.

, saving . Billed for the first 24 months. Proton VPN 1-year plan: 50% OFF at $6.49/month, saving $72. Billed $47.88 for the first 12 months.

All plans from both providers are backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Surfshark Black Friday 2026 sale in detail

Surfshark's Black Friday sale is built around three tiers, each with the same 27-month term (24 months plus 3 extra months). Prices shown may be subject to VAT.

Surfshark Starter is the entry-level option, covering the VPN and Alternative ID. At $2.49/month, it is the cheapest Surfshark discount on the page and saves roughly $377 over the 27-month term compared with the regular price.

is the entry-level option, covering the VPN and Alternative ID. At $2.49/month, it is the cheapest Surfshark discount on the page and over the 27-month term compared with the regular price. Surfshark One , marked as the most popular plan, adds Scam protection, Antivirus, and Alert on top of the Starter features. At $2.49/month, it costs just 30 cents more per month than Starter, with savings of around $436 over 27 months.

, marked as the most popular plan, adds Scam protection, Antivirus, and Alert on top of the Starter features. At $2.49/month, it costs just 30 cents more per month than Starter, with over 27 months. Surfshark One+ is the most complete bundle. It includes everything in One, plus Identity theft coverage and data removal services by Incogni. At $3.99/month, the 83% discount saves around $469 over the term.

This year's Surfshark Black Friday sale is notable for how much the bundle grows for a small price difference. If you want more than a VPN, Surfshark One is the sweet spot. For more on how the service performs, read our Surfshark review.

Proton VPN Black Friday 2026 sale in detail

Proton VPN's Black Friday sale keeps things simpler, with two commitment lengths and a single set of features. The 2-year deal with 75% OFF brings the price down from $9.99 to $2.49/month. That works out to about $0.10 a day. The 1-year plan takes 75% OFF, dropping to $2.49/month.

Note that both Proton VPN discounts apply only to the initial term. After that, the plan renews at $83.88 every 12 months (about $6.99/month), so it's worth setting a reminder before your term ends. Proton VPN is known for its privacy-first approach, and you can read about its audits, speeds, and apps in our Proton VPN review.

Surfshark vs Proton VPN: what is the best early Black Friday deal?

Surfshark has the bigger discount and the lower entry price: up to 88% OFF from $2.49/month, plus 3 extra months, with savings of up to roughly $469 over 27 months on One+. Proton VPN's 75% OFF 2-year deal at $2.49/month saves $168, and its 1-year plan at $2.49/month suits anyone wanting a shorter commitment.

My verdict: for most shoppers, Surfshark One at $2.49/month is the best early Black Friday deal, thanks to the 88% discount and bundled antivirus, scam protection, and alerts. Choose the Proton VPN 2-year deal if you want a privacy-focused VPN with a clear renewal price. Both Surfshark and Proton VPN come with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can test either one risk-free.