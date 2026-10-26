CyberGhost Black Friday deal 2026 is live: Save 83%

CyberGhost is offering 83% off its 2-year VPN subscription for Black Friday 2026, dropping the price to $2.19/month. The discounted plan also comes with 2 bonus months, so the first subscription period lasts 26 months and costs $56.94 upfront.

This is the strongest option for anyone planning to stick with CyberGhost for a while, as the longer commitment brings the monthly cost well below its shorter plans. You also get a 45-day money-back guarantee, which gives you time to test the VPN after signing up.

CyberGhost Black Friday deals 2026

CyberGhost’s 2-year plan comes with 83% off for Black Friday

CyberGhost is keeping its Black Friday sale simple, with the discount applying to its long-term plan:

CyberGhost 2-year plan + 2 bonus months: $2.19/month with 83% off. The first 26 months cost $56.94 upfront, and the plan includes a 45-day money-back guarantee.

The subscription lets you connect up to 7 devices simultaneously, so one account can cover several phones, laptops, and other compatible devices. CyberGhost also provides servers across 100 countries, including specialized options for streaming, gaming, and torrenting.

On the security side, you get features such as AES-256 encryption and an automatic kill switch. These are included with the regular CyberGhost service, so choosing the discounted plan doesn’t mean giving up features for the lower price.

The main thing to consider is the payment term. You pay the entire $56.94 when you subscribe, rather than being charged $2.19 each month. Once the initial 26-month period ends, the subscription renews at $56.94 per year.

For a closer look at CyberGhost’s performance, apps, security, and streaming capabilities, read our full CyberGhost VPN review.

What is the best CyberGhost Black Friday deal?

The 2-year plan with 2 bonus months is the best option in CyberGhost’s current Black Friday sale. It is the only plan with the 83% promotional discount and brings the monthly price down to $2.19.

It makes the most sense if you expect to keep using the VPN beyond a few months and are fine with paying for the first term in one go. Those who only need temporary VPN access may prefer a shorter subscription, but they won’t get the same Black Friday saving.