PureVPN Black Friday 2026 deals are already live, with the early sale offering up to 85% off VPN subscriptions. With plans starting at $2.15/month, you can save on online privacy and security while choosing from three subscription options, including plans with additional security tools.

PureVPN Black Friday deals: save up to 88%

PureVPN Black Friday sale 2026: save up to 88% on selected long-term subscriptions

PureVPN's early Black Friday sale includes 3 subscription options, so you can choose the level of online protection that fits your needs. Here are the current PureVPN Black Friday deals.

The PureVPN Standard plan is the most affordable option in the current PureVPN sale. The 2-year subscription costs $2.15/month. It includes VPN protection for private browsing and a tracker blocker, making it a suitable choice if you want to secure your connection on public Wi-Fi, reduce online tracking, and change your virtual location without paying for extra security features.

PureVPN Plus costs $2.73/month on the 2-year plan. It includes the Standard features and a secure password manager. This option is worth considering if you want to manage your passwords alongside your VPN protection, store login credentials securely, and use unique passwords across your accounts.

PureVPN Max costs $3.55/month on the 2-year plan. Alongside the features available with Standard and Plus, it offers data removal, dark web monitoring, and an eSIM benefit. It's better suited to users who want broader digital protection beyond a VPN. If you mainly need a VPN for browsing and streaming, however, Standard may be enough.

For more details about the service's performance, security features, and overall value, read our PureVPN review.

What is the best early PureVPN Black Friday deal?

The PureVPN Plus plan with 88% off is the best early PureVPN Black Friday deal for users who want the most savings and extra security features. It includes VPN protection, a tracker blocker, and a secure password manager, making it a good all-around option.

The PureVPN Standard plan offers 83% off and is a good choice if you mainly need a VPN for private browsing and tracker blocking. Meanwhile, PureVPN Max gives you 82% off and adds features such as data removal, dark web monitoring, and an eSIM benefit for more comprehensive digital protection.

Before buying, consider how long you want to commit to a subscription. The advertised monthly rates apply to the 2-year plans, which require upfront payment for the full term. The plans also renew at higher rates after the initial subscription period, so check the renewal terms before completing your purchase.

The PureVPN Black Friday 2026 sale is already live, so you can take advantage of these offers ahead of the main shopping event. However, discounts and prices can change, so confirm the current offer on PureVPN's website before subscribing.