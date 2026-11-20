TorGuard's Black Friday sale offers up to 50% off its annual VPN plans. You can choose from 2 options: Standard and Pro. Each plan includes unlimited bandwidth, advanced encryption, and access to TorGuard's global server network. Higher-tier subscriptions add more simultaneous connections and dedicated IP features.

If you're looking for a VPN with advanced customization options, P2P support, and flexible connection settings, TorGuard is worth considering. Use the promo code CYBERNEWS at checkout to claim the current TorGuard discount.

TorGuard Black Friday deals 2026

TorGuard Black Friday sale offers 2026

TorGuard currently offers 2 discounted annual plans with the coupon code CYBERNEWS.

TorGuard Standard: 50% OFF – get VPN protection, a static IP address pool, port forwarding, and ad and tracker blocking. Connect up to 8 devices.

– get VPN protection, a static IP address pool, port forwarding, and ad and tracker blocking. Connect up to 8 devices. TorGuard Pro: 42% OFF – get everything in Standard, plus a dedicated IP address and support for up to 12 simultaneous connections.

To activate the TorGuard Black Friday discount, enter the promo code CYBERNEWS at checkout. Annual plans include a 7-day money-back guarantee. The guarantee does not cover dedicated IP address purchases.

TorGuard Black Friday deals in detail

TorGuard's 2 plans offer different connection limits and IP address options. Standard covers everyday VPN needs, while Pro is better suited to users who need dedicated IP addresses or want to protect more devices.

TorGuard Standard is a solid option for everyday VPN use, private browsing, and P2P file sharing, with up to 8 simultaneous connections and features like port forwarding and ad and tracker blocking.

TorGuard Pro builds on the same features but increases the connection limit to 12 and adds a dedicated IP address. This makes Pro a better fit if you need a consistent IP address for remote access, work, or specific online services. Choose Standard if you don't need a dedicated IP address, upgrade to Pro if that feature is important to you.

For more details about its performance, privacy features, and security options, read our TorGuard VPN review.

What is the best TorGuard Black Friday deal?

At 50% OFF, TorGuard Standard is a great choice for many users who need a straightforward VPN subscription. It offers the core features, including unlimited bandwidth, port forwarding, and support for up to 8 simultaneous connections.

However, I'd consider TorGuard Pro if you need a dedicated IP address or want to connect more devices.

Ultimately, before choosing a plan, think about whether you actually need a dedicated IP address or the higher device limit. The best TorGuard Black Friday deal depends on the features you'll use.

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