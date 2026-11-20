Looking for the best VPN Black Friday deals? This year's sale brings discounts of up to 88% on some of the most popular VPN providers. You can save on NordVPN, Proton VPN, ExpressVPN, Surfshark, and IPVanish, with long-term plans offering the biggest price cuts.

NordVPN is my top overall pick, due to its combination of fast speeds, strong security, and reliable streaming performance. However, Surfshark has the biggest advertised discount, while Proton VPN is a great option for privacy-focused users. Whether you want an affordable VPN or a more complete security package, these Black Friday VPN deals are worth checking out.

Best VPN Black Friday deals 2026

Here are the 5 best VPN Black Friday offers worth considering.

Best VPN Black Friday deals in detail

Each provider has something different to offer. NordVPN is the best all-round option, Proton VPN focuses on privacy, and ExpressVPN stands out for ease of use. Surfshark offers excellent value, while IPVanish is a good choice for users who want unlimited device connections.

NordVPN is my top overall VPN recommendation for Black Friday 2026. Its Basic plan starts at $2.99/month on a 2-year subscription, with 3 extra months free. It offers excellent connection speeds, a large global server network, and strong security features. NordVPN also performed well in our streaming tests, reliably accessing platforms like Netflix, BBC iPlayer, and ESPN+. Higher-tier plans add features such as a password manager and next-generation antivirus. If you want a dependable VPN that performs well across different activities, NordVPN is the best overall deal in this lineup.

Read our NordVPN review for a closer look at its performance and features.

Proton VPN offers up to 75% off its paid subscriptions, with plans starting at $2.49/month. It's particularly appealing if privacy is your main priority. The provider is based in Switzerland and offers open-source apps, an audited no-logs policy, Secure Core servers, and the NetShield ad blocker. It also has a free plan with unlimited data, although the free version comes with fewer server locations and features than paid subscriptions. I'd consider Proton VPN if you want strong privacy protections and more control over your online security.

Read our Proton VPN review to learn more about its privacy and security features.

ExpressVPN offers up to 81% off its 2-year subscription, bringing the starting price down to $2.79/month. You also get 4 extra months free. The provider stands out for its simple apps, stable connections, and proprietary Lightway protocol. It also performed well in our streaming tests, accessing major platforms like Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and BBC iPlayer. ExpressVPN is a good choice if you want a straightforward VPN that works consistently across desktop and mobile devices. Its main drawback is that it offers fewer extras compared to some competitors.

For more details, check out our ExpressVPN review.

Surfshark has the biggest advertised discount in this lineup: up to 88% off and extra subscription months included. Its plans start at $2.49/month. One of its biggest advantages is unlimited simultaneous connections. You can protect all your household devices with one subscription without worrying about connection limits. Surfshark also offers fast speeds, an independently audited no-logs policy, and additional tools like Alternative ID, antivirus, and data breach alerts on higher-tier plans. It's an excellent choice if you want a feature-rich VPN without paying for a premium-priced subscription.

Read our Surfshark review for more information about its speed, privacy, and security features.

IPVanish offers up to 85% off its 2-year Essential subscription, with plans starting at $2.19/month. The provider supports unlimited simultaneous connections, so you can use one account across all your devices. It also includes Threat Protection, a kill switch, and an independently audited no-logs policy. IPVanish delivered reliable speeds in our tests and worked with several popular streaming platforms. It's worth considering if you want an affordable VPN with unlimited connections and useful security features. However, keep in mind that IPVanish is based in the US, which may be a drawback for users who prioritize privacy-friendly jurisdictions.

For a closer look at its performance and privacy features, read our IPVanish review.

What is the best VPN Black Friday deal in 2026?

NordVPN offers the best overall VPN deal this Black Friday. It offers a strong balance of speed, security, privacy, and streaming performance, with up to 78% off and 3 extra months free. Its Basic plan is a good fit for everyday browsing and streaming, while higher-tier plans include additional security tools.

However, the best choice depends on what you need. Surfshark offers the biggest advertised discount and unlimited device connections, making it a great value option. Proton VPN is a strong pick for privacy-conscious users, while ExpressVPN is ideal if you prefer simple apps and consistent performance. IPVanish is worth considering if you want an affordable VPN without device connection limits.

Before subscribing, check the total upfront payment and renewal price. Most of these Black Friday VPN discounts apply to longer subscription terms, and the advertised monthly price may increase when your plan renews.