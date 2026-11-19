ExpressVPN’s Black Friday deals for 2026 bring Basic down to $2.79/month with 81% off, including four extra months on the 2-year subscription. Advanced and Express Pro are also discounted, offering higher device limits and additional features.

The sale includes shorter subscriptions, too, with three extra months on every 1-year plan. You can grab ExpressVPN’s $2.79/month offer or compare all ExpressVPN Black Friday packages to find the right balance of price, device coverage, and protection.

ExpressVPN Black Friday deals: available offers and prices

ExpressVPN Black Friday 2026 sale with up to 81% off and four extra months on 2-year plans

The ExpressVPN sale covers Basic, Advanced, and Express Pro across two subscription lengths. Here are the top ExpressVPN Black Friday 2026 offers.

Basic offers the lowest price and already covers 10 devices at once. Alongside VPN access, it includes Lite Protection, which blocks ads, malicious sites, and adult sites. That makes it a practical starting point if you want a VPN for several devices without moving to a more expensive package.

Advanced increases the simultaneous connection limit to 12 and adds tracker blocking through Advanced Protection. On the 2-year offer, the upgrade costs $1.50 more per month than Basic; on the annual offer, the difference is $1.00/month.

Express Pro includes Advanced’s features, raises the device limit to 14, and adds a dedicated IP. If that feature is on your shopping list, Pro is worth comparing with Basic or Advanced, where a dedicated IP is available as a separate add-on.

The longer subscriptions have the lowest monthly prices, but the annual options still include three bonus months. For example, Basic’s 2-year deal costs just $8.87 more upfront than its annual offer while providing 28 months of access instead of 15.

All listed offers include a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users. For more detail on the VPN’s apps, features, and performance, read our ExpressVPN review.

What is the best ExpressVPN Black Friday deal?

ExpressVPN Basic’s 2-year plan is the strongest deal for price-conscious buyers. It combines the largest discount with 81% off and the lowest price of $2.79/month, plus four extra months, and support for 10 simultaneous devices.

Advanced is worth the extra spend if you want tracker blocking and two additional connections, while Express Pro makes more sense if you need a dedicated IP. For everyday VPN use, though, Basic offers plenty of device coverage at the lowest price in this ExpressVPN Black Friday sale.

Claim the ExpressVPN Basic Black Friday deal to get 28 months of access for $2.79/month, or explore the Advanced and Express Pro offers if their additional features suit your needs.