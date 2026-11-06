NordVPN and Surfshark Black Friday deals for 2026 are live, with discounts on both VPN subscriptions and broader security bundles. NordVPN offers up to 78% off, with prices starting at $3.49/month, while Surfshark discounts reach 88%, bringing its cheapest plan to $2.49/month.

Both providers add 3 extra months to their 2-year subscriptions, and Surfshark offers the same bonus on its annual plans. You can grab the NordVPN Black Friday deal or check the Surfshark Black Friday sale, but it’s worth comparing what each package includes before choosing. Here’s how the prices, subscription lengths, and extras stack up.

NordVPN vs Surfshark Black Friday sale: all current deals

The lowest monthly prices are available with longer subscriptions, although both providers also offer discounted annual options. The prices below are monthly equivalents billed upfront.

NordVPN Black Friday 2026 offers huge discounts

The current NordVPN Black Friday deals cover three packages, each available with a 1-year or 2-year subscription:

Basic is the cheapest NordVPN option and suits anyone primarily looking for a VPN. Complete costs an extra $1 per month on either subscription length and adds anti-malware and browsing protection, an ad and tracker blocker, a password manager, and 1TB of cloud storage. It also includes monitoring of personal information and bank transactions, as well as call and message protection.

Prime builds on Complete with additional identity protection through Coveron, including monitoring, alerts, and insurance coverage subject to its terms. Whether that justifies the higher price depends on which protections you’ll actually use. Our NordVPN review takes a closer look at the VPN itself and how it performs.

All listed NordVPN plans include a 30-day money-back guarantee and a 3-day free trial for Android devices.

Surfshark Black Friday 2026 offers up to 88% off discounts

The Surfshark Black Friday sale includes Starter, One, and One+, with the following offers available:

Surfshark Starter includes the VPN and Alternative ID, making it the most affordable package in this comparison. Surfshark One adds antivirus, scam protection, and breach alerts for a small increase.

One+ also includes data removal by Incogni and identity theft coverage, subject to applicable terms. It’s worth considering if you want help removing personal information from data brokers as part of your subscription. You can read our Surfshark review for more details on the VPN’s features and performance.

Surfshark’s listed offers also come with a 30-day money-back guarantee and a 7-day free trial.

What is the best NordVPN vs Surfshark Black Friday deal?

Surfshark Starter’s 2-year plan is the cheapest deal, at only $2.49/month. If price is your main concern and you primarily need a VPN, Starter is the straightforward choice.

For a broader security package, Surfshark One offers a useful upgrade for just $8.10 more upfront than the Starter plan on a 2-year subscription. That brings the total to $75.33 for 27 months and adds antivirus, scam protection, and alerts.

NordVPN Complete is worth considering if you’ll use its password manager and 1TB of cloud storage alongside the VPN and security tools. Its 78% discount is the largest in the NordVPN Black Friday sale.

The annual plans require less upfront money, but the longer plans are cheaper per month. Choose based on the features you need and the initial payment you’re comfortable making, then check the renewal terms before completing your purchase.