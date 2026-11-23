NordVPN’s Black Friday sale for 2026 is live, with up to 78% off its security packages and three extra months on 2-year plans. Prices start at $2.99/month for Basic, while Complete adds a password manager, cloud storage, and other security tools for $3.99/month.

The NordVPN Black Friday deals cover Basic, Complete, and Prime, with both 1-year and 2-year subscriptions available. You can get the NordVPN Black Friday discount or compare the discounted packages to choose between a standalone VPN and a broader security bundle.

NordVPN Black Friday 2026 deals: all current offers

NordVPN Black Friday deals with up to 78% off

The current NordVPN Black Friday sale includes these six offers. Here's what you can choose from and save big.

Basic keeps the cost lowest if VPN access is your main priority. Its 2-year offer brings the monthly equivalent to $2.99 and includes the same three-month bonus as the more expensive packages.

Complete is a worthwhile upgrade if you’ll use the extras. For $1.00 more per month than Basic, it adds anti-malware and browsing protection, an ad and tracker blocker, a password manager, and 1TB of cloud storage. The advertised package also includes bank transaction monitoring, monitoring for personal information, and call and message protection.

Prime includes everything listed in Complete and adds identity protection through Coveron, including monitoring, alerts, and insurance coverage. That makes it the package to consider if you’re looking beyond VPN access and want additional help protecting your identity.

The 1-year subscriptions offer the same choice of packages with a shorter commitment. However, the 2-year plans have lower monthly prices and three extra months included, making them more appealing for ongoing use. All six offers come with a 30-day money-back gaurantee and a 3-day free trial for Android devices.

For a closer look at the VPN’s features and our testing, read our NordVPN review.

What is the best NordVPN Black Friday deal?

NordVPN Complete’s 2-year plan offers the strongest value if you want the additional security tools. It has the largest NordVPN Black Friday discount at 78%, costs $3.99/month, and includes three extra months. The small increase over Basic gets you a password manager, 1TB of cloud storage, and the other protections included in the package.

If you primarily need a VPN, Basic at $2.99/month is the more economical choice. You still get the three-month bonus without paying for features you may not use.

Choose the package that fits your everyday needs and claim the NordVPN Black Friday deal. With discounted annual options and longer subscriptions available, there’s room to prioritize either a shorter commitment or a lower monthly price.

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