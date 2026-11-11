Setting up a new PlayStation this Black Friday? A Proton VPN subscription can help protect your gaming connection and give you more privacy when playing online. The current Proton VPN Black Friday deal offers up to 75% off its paid plan, bringing the two-year subscription down to $2.49/month.

Although you can't install Proton VPN directly on a PS5 or PS4, you can still use it with your console through a compatible VPN router or a shared connection from a computer. This makes the Proton VPN Black Friday sale worth considering if you want to protect your PlayStation and other devices with one subscription.

Proton VPN Black Friday deals 2026 for PlayStation

Proton VPN Black Friday 2026 offers

Proton VPN currently has 2 discounted subscription options.

Proton VPN Plus 2-year plan: 75% OFF – get the full paid VPN feature set for $2.49/month, billed at $59.76 for the first 24 months. Save $180 compared to the regular monthly price.

– get the full paid VPN feature set for $2.49/month, billed at $59.76 for the first 24 months. Save $180 compared to the regular monthly price. Proton VPN Unlimited 1-year plan: 50% OFF – get Proton VPN Unlimited for $6.49/month, billed at $77.88 for the first 12 months. Save $78 compared to the regular monthly price.

Both offers include a 30-day money-back guarantee and support up to 10 simultaneous connections.

Proton VPN Black Friday for PS5 deals in detail

Proton VPN keeps its paid VPN offering simple, with the same core features available across both subscription lengths. The main difference is how long you commit and what level of protection you want.

Proton VPN Plus is a standalone VPN plan that gives you access to premium features such as Secure Core, NetShield, streaming support, and up to 10 simultaneous connections. It's a suitable choice if you mainly want to protect your PlayStation's internet connection and secure your other devices. Proton Unlimited includes all VPN Plus features, along with premium access to Proton Mail, Proton Pass, Proton Drive, and Proton Calendar. Choose VPN Plus if you only need a VPN for gaming and everyday browsing, or go with Unlimited if you also want a complete suite of privacy-focused apps.

For more details about its privacy features, speed, streaming performance, and overall security, read our Proton VPN review.

Why choose Proton VPN for PlayStation?

Proton VPN is a good option if online privacy is important to you. Its audited no-logs policy and open-source apps offer more transparency about how the service handles user data. Secure Core adds another layer of privacy by routing traffic through multiple servers, while NetShield blocks ads, trackers, and malicious domains.

The service also has a large global server network, with more than 21,200 servers across 149 countries. This gives you plenty of locations to choose from when connecting your PlayStation through a VPN-enabled router or computer.

A single paid subscription supports up to 10 simultaneous connections. That means you can protect your PlayStation's internet traffic while still using Proton VPN on your laptop, phone, tablet, and other compatible devices.

One thing to remember: using a VPN doesn't automatically improve gaming speeds or lower ping. Connecting through a distant server can actually increase latency. For online gaming, choosing a nearby server is usually the better starting point.

What is the best Proton VPN Black Friday deal for PlayStation?

The 2-year Proton VPN plan is the best Black Friday deal for most PlayStation owners. It offers the biggest discount at 75% off and brings the monthly equivalent down to $2.49/month. You get the full paid feature set, including Secure Core, NetShield, and support for up to 10 simultaneous connections.

Whichever option you choose, remember that Proton VPN doesn't have a native PlayStation app. You'll need a compatible router or a shared computer connection to use it with your PS5 or PS4. Also, check the renewal price before subscribing: the current introductory offer renews at $83.88 every 12 months after the initial term.

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