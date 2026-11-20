IPVanish's Black Friday sale is live, with up to 85% off its 2-year VPN plans. The Essential plan starts at just $2.19/month, while Complete and Advanced add extra security features for users who want more than a VPN. All three plans support unlimited simultaneous connections, so you can protect as many devices as you need with one subscription.

If you're looking for an affordable VPN for everyday browsing, streaming, and online privacy, the Essential plan is a good starting point. But if you also want antivirus protection or secure cloud storage, it's worth checking out the higher tiers. You can explore the IPVanish Black Friday sale and compare all three options below.

IPVanish Black Friday deals 2026

IPVanish Black Friday 2026 deals

IPVanish has 3 discounted 2-year plans this Black Friday.

IPVanish Essential: 85% OFF – get the core VPN service, Threat Protection, and unlimited simultaneous connections for $2.19/month.

– get the core VPN service, Threat Protection, and unlimited simultaneous connections for $2.19/month. IPVanish Complete: 82% OFF – get everything in Essential, plus next-generation antivirus and phone support for $2.79/month.

– get everything in Essential, plus next-generation antivirus and phone support for $2.79/month. IPVanish Advanced: 81% OFF – get everything in Complete, plus 1TB of encrypted cloud storage and Secure Browser for $3.29/month.

All 3 offers are based on two-year subscriptions, billed upfront. They also include a 30-day money-back guarantee.

IPVanish Black Friday deals in detail

IPVanish's plans cover different security needs. Essential focuses on VPN protection, Complete adds antivirus, and Advanced bundles in cloud storage and secure browsing tools.

IPVanish Essential: 85% OFF. IPVanish Essential is the entry-level plan and the cheapest option in this Black Friday sale. It includes the core VPN service, Threat Protection, and unlimited simultaneous connections. You also get access to IPVanish servers in more than 150 locations and 3GB of eSIM data. It's a good choice if you mainly want to encrypt your internet connection, hide your IP address, and protect your browsing without paying for extra security software.

Get IPVanish Essential, now 85% OFF

IPVanish Complete: 82% OFF. IPVanish Complete includes everything in Essential, plus the provider's next-generation antivirus and phone support. The antivirus adds device-level protection for Windows and macOS, including malware scans and real-time threat detection. This plan is worth considering if you want to combine VPN protection with antivirus software instead of managing separate subscriptions.

Get IPVanish Complete, now 82% OFF

IPVanish Advanced: 81% OFF. IPVanish Advanced is the most complete option in the lineup. It includes everything in Complete, plus 1TB of encrypted cloud storage and Secure Browser. The plan also comes with 5GB of eSIM data. It's a better fit if you want more than a VPN and antivirus subscription. The extra storage gives you space for backups, while Secure Browser adds an isolated browsing environment for extra protection against potentially unsafe websites.

Get IPVanish Advanced, now 81% OFF

For a closer look at its speed, security, privacy features, and everyday performance, read our IPVanish review.

What is the best early IPVanish Black Friday deal?

IPVanish Essential is the best deal for most people who mainly need a VPN. It has the biggest discount at 85% off and includes unlimited simultaneous connections, Threat Protection, and access to servers in more than 150 locations.

However, I'd consider Complete if you also need antivirus protection for your Windows or macOS device. Advanced is the better option if you want the full package, including antivirus, 1TB of cloud storage, and Secure Browser.

Before subscribing, check the total upfront payment and renewal price. The advertised monthly rates are based on two-year subscriptions, and your plan will renew at a higher regular price after the introductory term.