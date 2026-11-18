Proton has launched its Black Friday 2026 sale, offering up to 75% OFF Proton VPN and up to 60% OFF Proton Pass Plus. The biggest saving is on the 2-year Proton VPN plan, which drops to $2.49/month, or as little as $0.10 a day.

The sale covers two of Proton’s most popular privacy tools. Proton VPN protects your connection and hides your IP address, while Proton Pass is the company’s end-to-end encrypted password manager. Every plan comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try either service risk-free.

Proton VPN and Proton Pass Black Friday deals 2026: get up to 75% OFF

Proton VPN Black Friday 2026 deal

If you’re looking for a discount on Proton’s privacy tools, here’s everything included in the Proton Black Friday sale for 2026.

Proton Pass Black Friday 2026 sale

Proton VPN Black Friday sale 2026 in detail

The Proton VPN Black Friday deal is the biggest discount in the sale. The 2-year Plus plan falls from $9.99/month to $2.49/month. You pay $59.76 upfront for the first 24 months. If you prefer a shorter commitment, the 1-year Unlimited plan is 50% off at $6.49/month, billed at $77.88 for the first 12 months. Plus renews at $83.88 every 12 months and Ultimate at $119.88 after the introductory period, so it’s worth setting a reminder.

Proton VPN is a Swiss-based service with open-source, independently audited apps and a strict no-logs policy. Paid plans include Secure Core multi-hop servers, the NetShield ad and malware blocker, and support for up to 10 devices at once. Want to know how it performs before you buy? Read our in-depth Proton VPN review to see how it did in our speed, streaming, and privacy tests.

Proton Pass Black Friday 2026 sale in detail

The Proton Pass Black Friday sale brings the Plus plan down to $1.99/month. The 12-month Pass Plus plan is 60% off the regular $4.99 monthly price. You pay $23.88 for the first 12 months, then it renews at $35.88 every 12 months. Pass Plus adds unlimited hide-my-email aliases, built-in 2FA, Dark Web Monitoring, and secure vault sharing on top of the free plan’s core features. The Family plan is 60% off at $2.79/month, billed at $33.48 for the first 12 months, and it covers up to six people. The 1-month Pass Plus plan isn’t discounted, so savings apply only to the 12-month plans.

Curious whether Proton Pass is the right password manager for you? Check out our Proton Pass review for the full breakdown of its security, features, and apps.

What is the best Proton VPN and Proton Pass Black Friday deal?

The best Black Friday deal from Proton is the 2-year Proton VPN plan at 75% OFF. At $2.49/month, it’s the biggest percentage discount in the sale and saves you a lot over the two-year term. It’s the best pick if you want long-term protection at the lowest monthly cost. The 1-year plan at $2.49/month is a good alternative if you’d rather not commit for two years.

For password management, the Proton Pass Plus 12-month plan is the best value. At $1.99/month (60% OFF), it unlocks the premium features most people need, including unlimited email aliases, Dark Web Monitoring, and integrated 2FA, without the extra cost of the Family plan. Households that want to protect several people should consider the Proton Pass Family plan at 60% OFF, which covers up to six users for $2.79/month.