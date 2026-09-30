Key takeaways: OpenAI launched Dots as always-on AI agents that can keep working after users close ChatGPT.

Elon Musk registered dot.com before the launch and redirected it to xAI’s Grok chatbot.

The dot.com domain was registered on July 28 and is set to expire in 2035.

Social media users treated the domain redirect as a prank, though its real impact remains unclear. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

After OpenAI announced the release of its “always-on” AI agents, named “Dots,” it was revealed that Elon Musk had already registered the dot.com domain, redirecting users to his own Grok AI chatbot.

OpenAI unveiled Dots on September 29th at the DevDay conference, promising that the “remarkably capable, always-on agents” would continuously work toward a user’s goals, even after the user has closed ChatGPT.

An obstacle was noticed soon after the unveiling, as Musk had already registered the domain name in what some observers see as an elaborate form of trolling.

Another reason could be a similar spelling to “bot,” which would allow Grok to pull in more users, according to TechCrunch. No official reason was given.

The domain was snapped up on July 28th this year and expires in 2035.

A dotty prank

As confusion swelled on social media, a self-proclaimed “shit-poster” clocked up 6 million views on X after rejoicing at the news.

The post featured ecstatic laughter and attracted plenty of attention.

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AHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA NO WAY.



> OpenAI just announced Dots.

> SpaceXAI bought https://t.co/WdFqpl07IQ



it redirects straight to the Grok Bot download page. based lmao. pic.twitter.com/HF95hLF0T9 undefined sui (@birdabo) September 29, 2026

While one user was amazed at the speed of the purchase, others scrutinized other possible domain names.

@Noah pointed out that Musk has acquired the singular “dot” and that OpenAI’s “dots” can be accessed through the OpenAI portal itself.

Another commenter, meanwhile, poked fun in OpenAI’s direction by advising CEO Sam Altman that he could buy “altdot.com” as a counterweight.

Reaction to Musk's "dot.com" registration. Screenshot from X.

Elsewhere, another commenter captured the sugar rush of excitement by comparing the situation to “Skittles vs M&M’s energy.”

User @brrrock took a swipe at Grok, observing that it might now gain added value, while a flurry of comments generally approved the prank itself.

Reaction to Musk's "dot.com" registration. Screenshot from X.