The annual Notting Hill Carnival is a spectacular annual event that has taken place in London since 1966 — but only this year might be a bit different, as the UK police are set to tackle crime with live facial recognition (LFR) tech.

The Metropolitan Police will use the cameras around the perimeter of the event, deploying around 7,000 officers on each day over the Bank Holiday weekend from August 23rd-25th.

The cameras will be used to "identify and intercept" people who might be potentially dangerous. According to The Times, the attenders will be scanned against images of wanted knife offenders, rapists, robbers, and potential violent criminals.

Additionally, the cameras will help officers identify people shown as missing and those who are subject to sexual harm prevention orders.

The Met will also be carrying out "pre-emptive intelligence-led arrests and searches" of people who are believed to be in possession of drugs or weapons. The force ensured that if a member of the public (not wanted by the police) passes an LFR camera, their biometrics are immediately and permanently deleted.

The attenders will also likely have to go through screening arches at some of the busiest entry points.

Senior officers believe that this will make the event “safer”. Deputy Assistant Commissioner Matt Ward, the police commander for this year's event, said:

"Regrettably, amongst the millions of carnivalists who have attended over many years there has been a tiny minority of individuals intent on causing serious harm to others, including violent crime and sexual offences."

"Their actions stand in stark contrast to the traditions and values of Carnival and I welcome those voices in the community who have stood up to condemn violence and serious criminality at the event."

The Met has encouraged anyone with knowledge of groups or individuals intending to behave violently during this year’s festival to inform them immediately.

The Notting Hill Carnival is the second largest street festival in the world, behind only the Rio de Janeiro Carnival in terms of size. Every summer, around 2 million people attend.

Last year’s event saw eight stabbings and 334 arrests.